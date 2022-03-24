Affordable Jammer Solutions for Priceless Safety

Safety of every soldier deployed on terrain is the most important factor for the success in meeting mission objectives. Surveillance gadgets, drones, cell phones, remote controls, can all be weaponized and used against deployed units. Sometimes it can lead to a failed mission and even loss of life.

Taipei, Taiwan, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —Jammwers4u Affordable solutions for priceless safety Equipping soldiers with reliable jammers increases safety greatly with almost no mission cost increase. And safety is priceless itself.

Modern warfare is getting more sophisticated everyday, in terms of using technology for different purposes. Easy access to technology makes even civilians, potentially dangerous, with serious capacity to compromise and endanger military units without even being exposed to action. It is crucial to make sure to minimize those threats with signal jammers to avoid dangerous surprises.

Deployed military units can be covered and protected with portable jammers carried by some soldiers that are arranged in protective formation. First and last in column and similar, to ensure safe formation movement. Even consumer electronics can be used for remote detonation, drone surveillance, wireless cameras, wireless microphones and different wi-fi sensors, Having a jammer greatly reduces the risk of those types of attacks and desired effects.

Web page : http://www.jammers4u.com

About Jammers4u

As an original RF equipment manufacturer from Taiwan with its own factory in Hong Kong/Shenzhen, China, Jammers4u keeps its own traditional quality developed in many years of making for wireless radio equipment on Taiwan, therefore one can be sure that the products quality and technology is match superior then from other manufactures. Product cases may look similar, but inside are PCB boards, RF Modules, even antennas are different, of course, the performance is a lot different. All of the products are burn-in tested after production and they ship only 100% new and functional jammers. Warranty for all products is 1 year.

Jammers4u welcomes OEM/ODM inquiries, they have big R&D capabilities, which include professionals engineers with years of hands-on experiences in product development and manufacturing and are able to meet any of the technical requirements .

Jammers4u offers proven quality wireless technology equipment tested in many security, military and police projects, and guarantees the reliable operation and stability. OEM Manufacturer, worldwide delivery via DHL express, export and wholesale prices.