JP Franklin Offers Roof Painting Services to Auckland Homeowners Painting seals and protects all types of roofs.

Auckland, New Zealand, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — JP Franklin Roofing Services of Auckland, New Zealand, is proud to announce its availability to help homeowners protect their roofs. In subtropical climates near the ocean, roofs can become rusted and warped because of the moisture during the winter or they can crack and become brittle under the effects of the hot sun in the summer. An efficient and cost-effective solution to deter environmental effects is to apply a coating of specialized paint to repel water, moisture and UV rays and to protect the surface of the roof.

Paint used on roofs is typically made out of various materials, such as acrylic, polyurethane, coal tar pitch, and silicone, depending on how the roof was made. The three primary benefits of coating a roof are:

This is a process to waterproof the roof. The paint is applied to the roof to provide a base. Polyester matting, called a scrim, is typically applied over the paint while it’s still wet so that it can absorb the paint.. Two more layers of paint are then applied after the scrim dries. The layers of paint and scrim create a strong long-lasting barrier to protect the roof against moisture damage. This type of process can be used on old or new roofs. Cooling Effect. Applying a white coat of paint helps to reflect the sun back toward the skies instead of absorbing into the roofing materials. This helps to keep a house cooler in the summer and reduces your energy output by not having to rely as much on air conditioning to keep the house comfortable. Lower energy consumption means lower energy bills. Extends Life of Roof. Applying protective coatings of paint helps lessen the rate of deterioration of the roof and can extend its life for as much as two or more decades, provided routine maintenance is also performed as needed. This can end up offering great savings to homeowners over time since the roof and materials will last longer before they will need to be replaced.

JP Franklin can provide painting services for the following commercial, residential and governmental roof types commonly found in New Zealand:

Flat Colorsteel

Dimondek 400

Flat Butynol/Rubber

Concrete Tile

Corrugated Iron Long Run

Asphalt Shingled

Timber Shingled

Colorsteel

Decramastic Tiles

Asbestos

The company has the expertise to work on all types of commercial, governmental and residential roofs. This is the main reason why JP Franklin is a preferred contractor for many government roof restoration and painting jobs in the Auckland area. Customers have praised the company for its professionalism and quality work at a fair price and have expressed how easy it was to work with them to restore or fix a roof. Creating this type of relationship with customers has been a main objective of the company since its founding. It’s also why it’s reached its high status as a premium roofing company.

“JP Franklin Is Auckland’s Preferred Roof Painting & Restoration Contractor” – a company spokesperson stated.