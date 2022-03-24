Start Your Home Renovations with Rare Woods

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to home renovations of any size that homeowners may want to start with, one of the biggest problems that are faced would be the lack of desired building materials. While it may be easy to start with such projects using concrete and bricks, many people have begun to prefer using naturalistic materials such as timber. If these forms of home renovations seem more up your alley, then you may want to consider turning your sights onto Rare Woods.

As a trusted importer of rare and premium timber, Rare Woods has been able to satisfy clients throughout the country. With their help, clients have been given the opportunity to pursue the renovations of their dreams without having to compromise in any way.

With such an enormous range of timber available at their disposal, South Africans have been able to take their homes to a whole new level in terms of their designs and appearances. In fact, many interior and exterior spaces have seemingly been revamped entirely thanks to the addition of wooden floors, decks, cladding, walls as well as slabs just to name a few.

Additionally, each of these renovations can be taken up a notch thanks to a selection of over 70 different species of wood and timber, meaning that you can still enjoy varying aesthetics throughout your home. Never before has it been made this easy to start changing up the design of your house, especially at prices that are this competitive. This is made even easier thanks to free shipping on all orders priced over R1 000, allowing you to place and receive your orders from the comfort of your own living room without any additional stress.

If you are interested in learning more about the constantly expanding variety of different species of timber available at Rare Woods, as well as when any sales or discounts may arise, then you should not hesitate to make your way over to their official webpage at https://www.rarewoods.co.za/ today.

About Rare Woods:

Rare Woods is a family-owned business that was founded in 1982. With only a single goal in mind, which is to offer South Africans across the country a much wider range of timber than was previously possible, a goal that has since been achieved with ease. Through Rare Woods, not only can you expect premium quality wood at competitive prices, but you can rest easy knowing that each species made available is responsibly sourced from local and international suppliers.