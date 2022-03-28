ZMOD4410 Air-Quality Sensor from Renesas Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring a waterproof air quality sensor from Renesas in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

Renesas has introduced a new version of the ZMOD4410 indoor air-quality sensor which has a waterproof package. The new version, available with the part numbers ZMOD4410AI3V or ZMOD4410AI3R, has an IP67 rating.

These waterproof devices extend the Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sensing platform, which offers best-in-class measurement stability and high sensitivity to Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) gases. The new sensor features a unique hermetically sealed package, which protects the sensor from water and dust, and features a hydrophobic and oleophobic material which is permeable to humidity and VOCs at the same time.

By combining IP67-rated packaging with the industry-leading accuracy and reliability that the ZMOD4410 platform is known for, Renesas enables new, low-power indoor air-quality applications which operate in splash zones, eliminating the need for expensive waterproofing systems.

The Renesas ZMOD4410 is perfect for a wide range of applications, including smart thermostats, air purifiers, smart hvac equipment, IoT devices, industrial equipment, home appliances and cooker hoods.

To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/ftm/intelligent-sensing/renesas-zmod4410-indoor-air-quality-sensor-waterproof-package. To see the entire portfolio of Renesas products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, a go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics for engineers. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new sensing and connectivity solutions.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of Sense Connect Control newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###