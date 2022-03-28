Store Your Home with Ustore

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Are you planning to renovate your house, or even on moving? Looking for a place to keep your personal belongings safe? Look no further than Ustore. There is nothing more frustrating than getting your furniture or valuable items damaged during your home renovation. Furthermore, the same can be said when you are planning to move but cannot transport your items on your desired date. Luckily, Ustore is here to help.

They provide their clients with convenient, simple and flexible self-storage solutions. This includes having a large variety of self-storage unit sizes that can meet anyone’s requirements. In addition, they do not only offer self-storage units but also the transportation and moving thereof, which most self-storage companies cannot say. You can even customise your self-storage unit to suit your budget, pay online and have no limit as to what you can store in these units.

What makes Ustore unique is that they not only offer self-storage units, but they also offer portable storage, called Uboxes. These are storage boxes that are 6.6 meters cubed and can fit any contents of an office or studio apartment. These Uboxes get dropped off at your house or requested destination, where they can get packed by Ustore as well. After that is completed, you will be able to lock it up and keep the key. Inasmuch, you can keep the Ubox at your home or ask Ustore to keep it stored at their facility. This is a way that makes storage more convenient, affordable, extra safe, moving easier as well as gives you extra space on your property.

If you would like to learn more about the company, how their self-storage units or Uboxes works, what their core values are, or if you would like to find out more about how they can customise their storage services to meet your needs, visit their official website at https://www.ustoresa.co.za/

About Ustore:

