The Most Common Types of Custom Brochure Printing

PrintPapa

Address: 1920 Lafayette Street, Unit L

City: Santa Clara

State: CA

Postcode: 95050

Country: United States of America

Telephone: 408-567-9553

Website: https://www.printpapa.com/

Email: contact@printpapa.com

Santa Clara, CA, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Brochures are often used by businesses to send out a subtle message to their clients or customers. These printed materials can give out a lot of information to the potential customers about the product or services you are offering, with some visuals. With good custom brochure printing, you can transform your readers into potential leads.

But before you dive into custom brochure printing, you should know that there are different kinds of brochures you can print. So, you have to choose the one that looks more attractive and is suitable for your business.

Let’s take a look at the most common types of brochures you can print for your business.

1. Bi-Fold

It is one of the most common types of brochures that you will come across. When a brochure is folded into two equal parts it is called a bi-fold brochure. There are four panels for displaying information. They are easy to hold and go through the details. It is a great choice for companies who would like to advertise their products. You can also use them as restaurant menus.

2. Tri-Fold Brochures

A tri fold brochure printing is just what the name suggests. It has three-fold panels, which offer enough space for displaying information about the products or services. You can fold them in many ways for optimizing their functionality. Vertical folds will give your narrower and taller panels, while horizontal folds give you wider and shorter panels. These folds will enable you to get a 6-paneled brochure. So, you will be able to include a lot of information.

3. Z-Fold

A folded brochure printing is pretty similar to a tri-fold brochure. The only difference is it has a panel tucked inside and the three panels are folded equally in opposite directions. If you have a design that spans panels, it can be an excellent choice for you.

4. Open Gate Fold Brochure

It is usually an A3 brochure printing that is used for rich design, which depends on a big reveal. The Open Gate Fold has a larger panel that is hidden by two shorter panels, which act as a kind of double-door opening.

5. Closed Gate Fold

A4 brochures featuring two panels, which are tucked inside the half-fold is called a closed gate. Due to this, it generally opens like a half-fold and then opens as an Open Gate Fold. If you want to give a larger presentation, it can be a good idea.

No matter the type of brochure you choose, it is important that you hire a good custom brochure printing service to get only high-quality prints. If you don’t, your brochure will look less credible and will fail to attract potential customers.

About Company: PrintPapa is a premium brochure printing company in California that prints brochures and other printing materials at a low cost.

