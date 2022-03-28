Experience Luxury with Excentric Hair

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Have you been struggling with frizzy hair? Are you not getting your desired looks from your current hairstylist? Luckily, Excentric Hair can help you with that. Feeling confident and beautiful with your hair is something that everyone deserves to experience every single day. A way of doing this is by going to premium hairstylists and buying high-quality hair products.

Excentric Hair is a hair salon, as well as an online hair shop. Their services include advanced hair colouring, precision cutting, result-driven treatment, hair extensions, balayage, contouring, geode, unicorn hair, manicures, pedicures and much more. In addition, they offer online products like daily shampoo, deep conditioner, colour preserving shampoo, 2 in 1 cleanser, Aragan Oil, healthy scalp care and much more. This makes Excentric Hair the perfect one-stop shop for high-end hair products. Furthermore, this is a company that is making itself available to anyone as they also offer online personalised virtual consultations.

Looking after one’s hair is extremely important as it plays a huge part in our mental and physical health. If you feel confident in the way your hair looks you will also be confident. One of Excentric Hair’s beliefs is that it is not always about changing your hair into the trendiest style but rather about what looks good on you.

Their team is highly skilled and professional as they have mandatory weekly in-salon training in Wella Master Colour, Redkin techniques, and Sassoon cutting, and attend courses both in Cape Town and overseas to ensure that they are familiar with the best techniques. In addition, their assistant team is also required to be qualified at the college level, including having completed at least one-year of in-salon training. Therefore, you can rest assured that if you get your hair done at Excentric hair you will only receive a professional service.

If you would like to learn more about the business, in-depth explanation of how their products and services work, what their core values are, or if you would like to find out more about how they can change your hair in a way that looks the best on you, visit their official website at https://www.excentric-hair.co.za/

