Top Bingo Halls in Killeen, TX

About the Bingo Halls

The Texas Charity Bingo Halls, Killeen offers exceptional range of bingo games both paper card and electronic with array of promotions & rewards. They ensure a safe gaming environment and dedicated staff to pamper the bingo players with a seamless gaming experience.

Top Bingo Halls in Killeen

48 Bingo

Located at 205 E Hallmark Ave 205 E Hallmark Ave, Killeen, TX 7654.

Open for seven days a week and unlocks its door at 8:45 p.m.

The first session starts at 9:45 p.m.; second at 11:45 p.m. and third at 1:15 a.m. (Fridays only)

Call (254) 690-3738.

Charity 3 Bingo

Charity 3 Bingo is located at 223 E Hallmark Ave 223 E Hallmark Ave, Killeen, TX 76541.

Available for seven days a week, Charity 3 Bingo opens its door at 5:30 p.m.

The first session starts at 6:30 p.m. and second at 8:15 p.m. C

Call (254) 628-7740.

Playland Bingo

Located at 227 E Hallmark Ave 227 E Hallmark Ave, Killeen, TX 76541.

Offers an exceptional range of bingo games including Reno Blackout, Large Picture Frame, Crazy Kite, Double Bingo No Corners, Double Bingo Corners Count, Coverall, Corner Bracket Any Corner, 4 Postage Stamps Corners Only, Block of Nine.

Opens at 2:00 p.m. and proposes two sessions each day.

Call (254) 554-7168.

Redman Bingo

Exciting promotions and rewards.

Located at 211 E Hallmark Ave 211 E Hallmark Ave, Killeen, TX 76541.

Available from Monday to Friday.

Opens at 11:00 a.m. and proposes two sessions each day.

To know more about The Texas Charity Bingo Halls, Killeen, browse through their website https://www.texascharitybingo.com. You can also visit their bingo halls located in Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Bryan and Belton Texas, USA.