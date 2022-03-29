Pune, India, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — BizKonnect announced achieving a significant milestone of serving more than 1500 customers worldwide. The emerging Sales Intelligence company was able to serve several businesses of every shape and size and closed some of its exemplary global deals. The year also saw BizKonnect’s launching of Account Maps for Zoho CRM on Zoho Marketplace, integration with Salesforce CRM and was also ranked High Performer in G2 Crowd’s Global Sales Intelligence Software Grid.

BizKonnect began its journey in 2012 with a single customer, but the Sales Intelligence company scaled to serve 500+ customers within the next 4-years and reached its 1000+ customers milestone in just less than 2 years! Its journey to 1500 has been even faster. The Covid-19 pandemic pushed all companies to adopt digital transformation. In the sales and marketing area, no physical events could happen and travel was restricted. It still continues to be the case. The only way to reach out to the prospects has been through digital means. This led to accelerated adoption of BizKonnect’s solution by customers. The pandemic pushed cross-vertical businesses to leverage BizKonnect’s solutions and tools for Actionable Sales Intelligence, Account-Based Marketing, Actionable & Customizable Account Maps, Data Analytics-Driven Personalised Theme Campaigns.

Today, BizKonnect is rendering businesses with its own authentic, verified and 100% quality guaranteed database of 20+ million companies with their connected business ecosystems and business knowledge graphs. In 2020, BizKonnect Account Maps were also enabled to get fully integrated with respective businesses ’ Salesforce, Zoho, Siebel and other CRMs. With its industry-best and professional pool of sales intelligence experts, the company is now chasing to create a new set of milestones, scale its offerings at par and foster a culture of accelerated growth and business sustainability. In the words of BizKonnect’s COO, Partap Roy, “Our customers are our biggest asset, and the repeat orders we keep getting from them is the testimony of our service and commitment to them.”

