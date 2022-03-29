SSSi Online Tutoring Services Organised CSR Activity to Enhance Students Problem Solving Skills

Gurgaon, India, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, the organisation conducted an NGO visit to Bachpan Shaala at Gurgaon. It has been seen that the organisation conduct a monthly visit to the NGOs to consistently work on the objectives concerning their project Teach India Movement. The project comprises several objectives which shed light on the main objective of providing personalised education services to the unprivileged section of the students irrespective of caste, creed or religion. The highly skilled experts from the organisation conducted the session. After the session, students learnt the importance of problem-solving skills and how to solve the questions through Vedic maths.

One of the senior members of management says,” The objective of our CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is to create an environment for the student community belonging to the unprivileged section to upgrade their professional skills, which will assist them in achieving their career objectives. The team focused on providing an engaging session to the students using audio and visual modes. So, the students can easily get the gist of the topics and can implement the same in thief everyday lives. The experts incorporate several activities in planning the session to understand the topic, including active listening, creative thinking, communication, decision-making, and many more.”

One of the senior members of Bachapn Shaala said, “It was a really good experience to see such professionals conducting an online session for the children. The way the team conducted the session helped me incorporate the same in my teaching methodology. Especially, the session was conducted in both the approaches, audio and visual modes. Students learnt the trick taught by the online tutor to solve the mathematical equations in less time. I feel grateful that such an organisation joined us to enlighten the students concerning their career growth. “

The organisation is looking forward to organising more such events in the future to help the student communities belonging to unprivileged areas. With their highly experienced experts, they aim to connect with more such NGOs in their next visit.

Company Details: SSSi Online Tutoring Services

Email: Contact@sssi.in

Mobile: 7428739407

Official Website: www.sssi.in