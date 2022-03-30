Construction Waste Recycling Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2030

Competition Landscape

The construction waste recycling market is fragmented due to various local national-level players operating in different regions of the globe. The low-tech nature of infrastructure required to move and recycle construction waste is the leading cause of this fragmentation. Small players also often enjoy the support of local government policies since it provides employment opportunities and promotes local economic activity.

Some of the key global players in the construction waste recycling market include Clean Harbors Inc., Advanced Disposal Services LLC, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Republic Service, FCC Environment, Renewi PLC, Waste Connection, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Gamma Waste Systems, Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Casella Waste Systems, Veolia Environnement and Waste Management Inc.

Prominent players have used various market expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, etc. to expand their market share. Forming exclusive agreements with local governments and administrative councils has also proven pivotal in helping expand companies’ market share. For example, in 2018 FCC Environment bagged a contract for construction waste recycling in Omaha, Nebraska.

A key market trend that has been observed in recent years is that hybrid recycling methods, which combine in-situ waste separation with commingled recycling methods, have gained popularity. Hence, prominent players have been steadily upgrading their hybrid recycling infrastructure.

Prominent global players have increasingly tried to enter the markets in developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America where infrastructure growth is rapid so as to expand their market share. However, the limitations and constraints they face in these markets are speculated to grow in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis.