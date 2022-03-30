The Lel Meter Market To Record Growth Upfront From 2020-2028

Lel Meter Market: Introduction

LEL meter is an instrument used to detect the dangerous level of combustible gases, expressed in Percent (%) LEL, where LEL stands for Lower Explosive Limit. The LEL is different for different gases, but for most combustible gases it is less than 5% by volume. When percentage of a particular gas in atmosphere exceeds its LEL, an alarm signal is activated on the LEL meter. LEL Meters are used to measure the amount of combustible gas present in atmosphere and are also called as explosimeter or combustible gas detector. LEL depicts the lowest concentration of gas in atmosphere that will catches fire in air, which is its lower explosive limit. The LEL meter is typically used where flammable gases are stored or processed such oil & gas, refinery & petrochemical industry, chemical, mining, steel mill, automobile, construction, electronics, marine and environment detection where risk of explosion is significant. The major gases that are monitored using LEL Meter include CO, O2, CO2, H2S, SO2, NO2, NO, Methane, Ethane and other flammable gases. There are two type of LEL meter fixed and portable, the fixed LEL meter is installed at a particular locations and it monitors the targeted zone on a continuous basis. As LEL meter reduces the risk of explosion the market is poised for significant growth in the upcoming years in view of increasing focus on workplace safety especially in hazardous environments.

Lel Meter Market: Dynamics

Driver- The oil and gas industry is a significant end use market for LEL Meter through the forecast period as LEL Meter has wide application such during emergency response, leak detection, plant shutdown and plant maintenance. Due to increasing concern about fire disasters, health and safety of employees, and strict regulations, manufacturers and processing plants are required to equip themselves with devices such as the LEL Meter. The increasing stringency in legislation and implementation of health and safety regulation by government of different countries and pollution control boards increases the global growth of the LEL meter market. Oxygen detectors are widely used in automotive, smart cities & building automation and other industrial applications which also help drive the LEL Meter market. Development of Automatic computerized sensor is a key trend that has been observed in LEL market.

Trends-

The increasing population and the need of consumers for energy consumption for various industrial applications, residential and commercial sector are promoting the LEL market growth in the forecast duration. The need of consumers for clean sources of energy, promotion of renewable energy sources and controlling greenhouse gas emissions are expected to drive the LEL Meter Installation in the forthcoming years.

Lel Meter Market: Segmentation

product type

Portable

Fixed

connectivity

Wired

Wireless

end use

Oil & Gas

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Mining and Metals

Utilities and Power Generation

Commercial Buildings and Public Facilities

Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

Government and Military

Others

Lel Meter Market: Regional Outlook

The North America region has a significant share in the market due to significantly growth in oil and gas industry and also due to strict implementation of environmental norms. Followed by North America, Asia Pacific region is also a prominent market for LEL Meter owing to increased use of safety equipment & devices in chemical, oil & gas and automotive industry which boost the market of LEL Meter.

The Asian Pacific LEL Meter market is largely dominated by China, South Korea and Japan due to high demand from the well-developed chemical industry in these countries. Europe is also a significant market for LEL meter given the high demand from chemical, automotive, oil & gas, waste treatment and other industries. The market for LEL meter is projected to witness good opportunities in the Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, led by demand from the oil & gas and petrochemical industries.

Lel Meter Market: Key Players

Honeywell International

GDS Corp

Yokogawa Electric corporation

Drägerwerk

Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection

United Electric Control

Crowcon Detection Instruments

The research report on the LEL Meter market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The LEL Metermarket report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to mentioned market segments.

