What Is the Process to Company Registration in Gujarat?

There are many formats under which one can run their business. Running a business under the company format requires quite a little expertise. You must know the steps of incorporating a company and the compliances to be carried out after registering a company. The format of the company is the most legalized way of doing business. It is the most transparent and law-abiding way of carrying out a business transaction. Here in this article, we will discuss the process of Company Registration in Gujarat. Registration of a company is a much simpler process that requires a few basic documents as discussed below.

Steps of private limited company registration in Gujarat

Application for Name approval:

Deciding the name of your company is the first and most crucial part of your business since you will be recognized by your companies’ name. The name must be unique, not similar to any other company and it must not be similar to the trademark. The name should represent your business or the product you are dealing with. Thus, first, you should check the availability of your companies’ name. You must check the database of trademarks also so that you can be sure that no trademark exists with the name of your company. The name applied must be in accordance with name availability rules prescribed under the companies’ act 2013.

Application for DIN number:

After getting the name approval, you should decide on four things for your proposed company viz, the main object of the company, the directors in the proposed company, the share capital of the proposed company and the registered office of the proposed company.

Those who are going to be directors in the company must have DIN (Director Identification number). DIN is the unique identity number through which every director can be identified. No one is appointed without having DIN. There is no specific form for the application of DIN. You must fill in the information of the person who is going to be appointed as a director in the company incorporation forms itself. DIN forms are available only for those persons who are willing to be appointed to the existing company as a director.

Collecting documents:

For incorporation of the company, you need a few basic documents related to the proposed directors of the company and documents pertaining to the registered office of the company. These documents include the identity and address proofs of directors, the passport-sized photograph of directors, digital signatures of directors and proof pertaining to the registered office of the proposed company. The identity and address proofs of directors can include the driving license, voters’ identity card, passport, Adhar card, PAN card and bank statements. You can attach any of these documents. Moreover, you need a separate email id and mobile number of each person going to be appointed as a director in the company. The registration company requires very basic documents which can be easily available to everyone. Before filing the forms for incorporation of the company, you must have all the above-mentioned documents with you so that the process of company incorporation can run smoothly.

Filing of incorporation forms:

For filing incorporation forms, one must have a user account on MCA’s official website. By logging into your account, you can proceed with the filing of incorporation forms. These forms are called “spice+” forms. This form requires you to enter the basic details pertaining to your company and its directors. You need to enter the details like the main object of the company, the share capital of the company, the address of registered offices of the company and the proposed directors of the company. After filing the entire form attach the requisite documents as asked in the form itself. On successful attachment of the documents, you can proceed with the submit button. The next step is to attach the digital signature of the proposed directors of the company to each incorporation form. Download the forms after submitting the same and attach the digital signature. Finally, upload all the forms in a particular sequence on the MCA portal and pay the requite form fees and stamp duty. Do not forget to save the receipt of payment on successfully making the payment. The SRN (Service request number) mentioned on the receipt can be useful in tracking the status of forms filed.

Conclusion

The process of company registration in Gujarat requires an understanding of the compliances that needs to be carried out after incorporating the company. It is always better to ask a consultant to carry out this for you. In the absence of proper knowledge, one can be penalized under the companies act for compliances or wrong compliances.