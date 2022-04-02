Ubuy Announces the Season’s Biggest Sale on Ramadan Festival in Turkey

Turkey, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Turkey, the most popular cross-border shopping platform in Turkey recently launched the much-anticipated Ramadan Sale on their app store and website.

The month of empathy and celebration across Turkey is here. It’s time for chanting prayers, reading the Quran and thanking the almighty for a number of uncountable blessings he has bestowed upon us. Fasting from dawn till the appearance of the moon in the night, planting seeds as well as making contributions for the benefit of our society is going to be your daily ritual.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a global eCommerce company that was launched in 2012 and is currently operational in 180 plus countries. This website houses the largest collection of millions of unique international products and brands which you can purchase from any of its 7 international stores.

A Time for Gratitude

The most significant days in Turkey are spent with family and seeking the blessing of the elders. Ramadan will never be completed without food, decorations, gifts and sharing moments of togetherness with your loved ones. Get decked up at your finest and double your savings at every purchase you make via this cross-border shopping platform.

Presenting the Much-Awaited Ramadan Sale 2022 on Ubuy

The Ubuy Turkey Ramadan Sale 2022 is currently live and will last for the whole Ramadan month. Find exclusive deals and reap the following shopping benefits from Ubuy Double Bonanza Offer.

Following are the Double Benefits –

A 10% instant discount is applicable on your total cart An additional cashback of upto 20% will get reflected in the Ucredit wallet.

Use the Promo Code: UBFEST

Remember: There is no fixed minimum amount to avail the above-mentioned offer.

Why Shopping from Ubuy Turkey will be Beneficial?

Follow the latest global trends floating worldwide with us.

Choose from multiple payment options or gateways provided on the platform.

Customer Services are open 24/7.

There is no amount capping on the mentioned offers.

Prompt custom Clearance services.

Special deals and attractive discounts on over 100 million diverse products.

Get Irresistible Ramadan Deals and Offers on the Following Product Categories

We have already matriculated the list of essential categories that will uplift Ramadan festive spirits and vibes. These include personalized Ramadan Gift Baskets for guests, family and friends. Consider the following –

Fashion Trends

Ethnic Wear

Artificial Jewellery

Footwear

Watches

Scarves & Head Covers

Feasting After Fasting

Dates

Organic Juices

Dry Fruits

Multigrain Protein Bars

Noodles & Snacks

Hygiene Habits

Floor Cleaners

Hand Washes & Sanitizers

Toiletries

Insect Repellents

Manicure Sets

Beauty Products

Mascaras

Face Mists

Lipsticks

Nail Polishes

Perfumes

Ramadan Decorations

Ramadan Lanterns

String Lights

Ramadan Ornaments

Ramadan Candles

Chandeliers

Gardening Equipment

Grass Trimmers

Gardening Spades

Garden Watering Equipment

Hanging Planters

Fertilizer Spreaders

Kitchen Appliances

Refrigerators

Food Containers

Juice Makers

Electric Kettles

Crockery Sets

Roasting & Frying

Electric Grills

Microwaves

Toasters and Ovens

Pressure Cookers

Air Fryers

Take a tour of our website “ubuy.com.tr” to explore the wide range of world-class products all available under one roof. Download the Ubuy Shopping App to try your hands on the newly enabled app features as well!

Media Contact

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com.tr