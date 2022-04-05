Onecharge Lithium Batteries and Combilift Usa Announce a Strategic Partnership.

Atlanta, Georgia, United States, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — OneCharge Inc., a leading provider of lithium motive batteries for the material handling industry, and Combilift USA, an innovative global manufacturer of material handling equipment announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership.

OneCharge is pleased to announce another major supply partnership. OneCharge is supplying Combilift with advanced lithium motive power solutions for its customers and network. This will provide both companies with a competitive advantage in the market and deliver the highest quality equipment and solutions to their customers.

“Customers of Combilift will now be able to have lithium [batteries] fully integrated into their Combilift equipment. This will increase uptime and efficiency while lowering their CO2 footprint,” said Paul Short, President of Combilift, North America. “OneCharge Inc. has worked closely with us to meet the high standards and specific needs of our electric trucks”.

“We’re happy to offer our solutions to many new customers and to provide better support to many of our customers who already enjoy OneCharge lithium batteries in their Combilift lift trucks,” said Tim Karimov, President of OneCharge. “We have been focusing on promoting lithium batteries for use in the material handling equipment for over 6 years and are happy to see the growing acceptance of this technology in this market.”

OneCharge lithium batteries have full communications integration with the whole line of Combilift electric lift trucks. The plug-and-play configuration allows a lithium battery to integrate seamlessly into the truck, retaining full functionality of the battery state of charge indicator and low battery warning system.

A growing number of companies in North America already use OneCharge batteries – the company offers over 650 models and growing. Every OneCharge battery features a data processing module tracking numerous operational parameters. It allows to acquire and analyze significant volumes of data further enabling value-adding services for the customers. Such services can range from daily usage reports to Energy as a Service (EaaS) offering, which is sometimes referred to as “power by the hour”.

About Combilift, Inc.

Combilift is the largest global manufacturer of multi-directional forklifts and an acknowledged leader in long-load handling solutions. More than 65,000 units have been sold in over 85 countries since Combilift was established in 1998.

The driving force behind Combilift’s operations is a desire to deliver innovation in the material handling arena. Responsiveness to the ever-changing needs of the customer permeates every area of the business. Producing a wide range of customized handling solutions, all of which are designed to provide improved safety, increased storage, and enhanced efficiencies. Its robust design and super elastic tires enable it to work both inside and out, on semi-rough terrain and in all weather conditions. Available in electric, LPG, and diesel with capacities from 3,300 lbs. to 290,000 lbs. and with a variety of attachments, all Combilift machines are designed for individual customer requirements.

About OneCharge

OneCharge is a US manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for the material handling industry. We offer a forklift battery for all makes and models of lift trucks (Class I, II, and III forklift types), airport ground support equipment, aerial platforms, and more. OneCharge manufactures a Li-ion power pack for every battery-powered forklift. OneCharge’s practical expertise leads the way in the lithium industrial battery market. Our engineering excellence allows us to manufacture the largest product line of lithium-ion electric forklift batteries for the material handling industry on the market — 600 and counting. All models are supported by the proprietary OneCharge advanced battery data management system. Our lithium-ion batteries are tailored to forklifts’ use in a wide range of industries, including food and beverage; paper, pulp, and forest products; industrial manufacturing; distribution and logistics; retail; consumer goods; and utilities. A OneCharge Li-ion maintenance-free forklift battery is unmatched in reliability, and our responsive network of national service coverage allows you to forget about the batteries and focus on operations. OneCharge is more than just a manufacturer — our partners know us for always going the extra mile to meet the customer’s needs and support our dealers. We have helped businesses all across the Americas transition from diesel, LPG, and traditional lead-acid batteries to the more technologically advanced, more economic, and safer lithium power. Whether you’re a longtime lithium-ion forklift battery user or still considering the switch, OneCharge can provide you with a tailored power solution.