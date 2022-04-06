Price Royalty Presents: “Super Powers” Feat Sara B | New Music Release

NYC, USA, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — Sara B pka Sara G. Saura an artist and songwriter from Spain, is a singer who is passionate about her vocal talent, but she also loves to set the bar higher, while constantly exploring new ideas for her music catalog & collaborative projects. Per the release, her sound is one that is catchy and fun, with a dynamic beat drop. This single was dropped on March 31, 2022, and it immediately skyrocketed on Apple Music / iTunes.

“Super Powers” was written by the artist Sara, Executive Produced by Jeseka Price along with Washington Ho, star of HBOmax show “House of Ho,” both Music Execs contributed to the song’s co-writing process. Meanwhile, Sara brought her vocal originality & edgy performance to the forefront. This release is also quite distinctive because of the sheer quality of the production.

The mix is balanced and very detail-oriented, making for a lively, edgy and stark sonic approach. In other words, there are many subtle nuances in this release, which really add to the richness of the track when summed up together. Overall, the song’s performance is inspired by a fictional character, or young girl who literally woke up and has “Super Powers”. The composition and the songwriting ultimately give off that nostalgic, yet happy vibe, making you feel like this song could be fit for a Disney production of some sort.

Sara’s lyrics paint a great picture, highlighting the singer’s amazing perspective on music, her imagination and artistry, keeping a fresh outlook and constantly rewarding the audience every time.

“Super Powers” was an outlet for women, young ladies, little girls of all ages, all races, and from all over the world. The song also highlights female empowerment, personality plus giving listeners a strong sense of what the future holds for this charismatic artist, along with Price Royalty Publishing’s incredible roster of talented songwriters, artist’s, engineers and beat producers. For more about Sara B and Price Royalty or their latest release “Super Powers” go stream or download the single now, available on all Platforms

Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/super-powers-feat-sara-b/1610862642?i=1610862644

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/3cGi2DbMGawYRlCENaNj9U

SoundCloud:

https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/1iXzpdt5YD2d5i4N9

