Introducing the Alfa Laval E-Power Pack – A Game-Changing Advance in Marine Sustainability

Lund, Sweden, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — As the marine industry works to decarbonize, Alfa Laval is at the forefront of preparing technologies to make it happen. The marine industry aims to decarbonize and Alfa Laval E-Power Pack can help convert waste heat directly into electrical power, which can be used to power the electrical needs of the ship. Able to convert waste heat directly into electrical power, the E-Power Pack reduces fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions – creating a simple, cost-saving tool for complying with new sustainability requirements.

Fulfilling the sustainability promise

“Alfa Laval is pursuing a wide range of technologies to support decarbonization, both independently and with partners,” says Lars Skytte Jørgensen, Vice President of Technology Development, Energy Systems, Alfa Laval Marine Division. “Fuel cells and many other innovations are in the pipeline, but the first critical step is to leverage the existing energy on board. The E‑Power Pack does that in a revolutionary way while building on Alfa Laval’s many decades of waste heat recovery experience.”

Launching in April, the E-Power Pack is a self-contained solution that can generate electricity from many different heat sources on board. These include exhaust gas waste heat, which accounts for 50% of the energy from combusted fuel, but also liquid sources at lower temperatures, such as engine jacket water. All can make a sizeable difference.

“The versatility and fuel savings will make the E-Power Pack an easy choice for shipowners, who can use it to improve a vessel’s Energy Efficiency Index and Carbon Intensity Indicator,” says Danny Ingemann, Head of Global Sales responsible for the product. “On a wider level, it will be a decisive part of reaching the industry’s common goal of net zero carbon.”

Enabling tomorrow’s zero-carbon operations

Regardless which fuels they operate with today, fleets can use the E-Power Pack to reduce their fuel consumption, emissions and costs. On vessels where moving to low-sulphur fuel has created a surplus of steam, the E-Power Pack will transform the excess into a free source of power. Going forward, the E-Power Pack will also be vital as energy recovery becomes key in transitioning to green methanol and ammonia.

“Savings that offset fuel costs are only one part of the picture, since methanol and ammonia are both more expensive and less energy-rich,” Ingemann explains. “For the amount of fuel they carry to be feasible, vessels will need to utilize all of the energy that methanol and ammonia contain. The E-Power Pack will be a vital part of achieving the energy balance.”

Join the launch from the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre

The E-PowerPack will launch on 5th of April with a special webinar broadcast from the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre, a site that is central to Alfa Laval’s sustainability efforts and which hosts a range of industry-spanning projects with decarbonization in focus.

During the webinar, viewers will learn about the product and its use of Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology to turn waste heat into clean electricity. They will discover how the E‑Power Pack fits into today’s fuel strategies, creating new opportunities by providing free additional power. Moreover, they will see how it improves EEDI/EEXI and CII, thus supporting compliance and a more favourable rating while paying itself back in as little as 2–3 years.

To learn more about the E-Power Pack launch, please visit and register your participation in the webinar at: https://alfa-laval-marine-division.adobeconnect.com/alfalavalepowerpacklaunch/event/registration.html

