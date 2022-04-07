The Plasma Fractionation Market to see digitization being devised at a CAGR of XX% from 2017-2025

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The Plasma Fractionation Market is all set to unleash its potential to the fullest, reaching 1.5x at a CAGR of XX%. The new normal constitutes video chatting with therapists. The patients are thus able to create their profile and look for the therapist (s) of their choice. Patients could, thus share the data from various apps and share it with their provider (s) for a better understanding of the personalized care needed by them. Such would be the healthcare vertical.

The proteins extracted from the plasma are mainly categorized into three main classes: immunoglobulins which are useful in treatment of autoimmune diseases and increasing the immune response, clotting factors which are used in treatment of blood disorders such as hemophilia and lastly the albumins which are useful in cases of depleted albumin levels or during fluid loss.

Plasma fractionation process is mainly based upon different criteria such as solubility of the products, and their physical and chemical conditions such as pH levels, ionic strengths, and temperature, etc. The derived plasma products, also known as Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) are then subjected to various mechanical and physical treatments for virus inactivation such as Nano filtration, detergent/solvent treatment, heat treatment, chromatography centrifugation, ultrafiltration and sterile filtration in order to achieve homogeneity of plasma derived from numerous donors and reduce the risks of viral transmissions.

The global market for plasma fractionation is expected to be driven by increasing incidences of blood and immune disorders owing to increasing aging population, along with increasing off-label usage of critical plasma products such as albumins, and immunoglobulin’s.

According to Centers of Disease Control (CDC), in 2012 chronic diseases were one of the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S., with an estimated 117 Mn adults suffering from some form of chronic disease. Improved diagnostic facilities, and ease of access to healthcare along with increasing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases around the world, are some factors responsible for the rising demand for plasma derived products and is expected to drive the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period of 2016-2024.

However, escalating costs of plasma derivatives and the risk factors associated with them, combined with increasing usage of recombinant proteins and products acting as a substitute for the plasma products are expected to restrain the growth of the global plasma fractionation market during the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Among the products segment, Immunoglobulin (IVIG) segment is expected to dominate the global plasma fractionation market during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing demand for immunoglobulin products due to rising incidences of immunodeficiency and neurological diseases.

Among the applications segment, the neurology diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global plasma fractionation market during the forecast period. Rising incidences of neurological disorders and increasing aging population are factors driving the growth of the neurology segment in the global plasma fractionation market.

Among the end users segment, hospitals are expected to dominate the global plasma fractionation market, due to improving infrastructure, and healthcare facilities provided by hospitals, along with increasing off-label use of plasma fractionated products in hospitals to treat various diseases.

Region wise, the global plasma fractionation market is classified into five regions namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global plasma fractionation market in 2015, due to increasing per capita healthcare spending in the U.S., along with rising demand from patients for better and advanced healthcare facilities, and increased adoption of new and advanced technologies.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest CAGR in the global plasma fractionation market during the forecast period, due to factors such as increasing prevalence of hemophilia among countries such as China, and India, and increasing aging population in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in global plasma fractionation market include Kedrion S.p.A, CSL Ltd., China Biologic Products, Inc., Baxalta Incorporated, Grifols S.A, Octapharma AG, LFB S.A, Biotest AG, Bio Product Laboratory Ltd., and Sanquin among others.

