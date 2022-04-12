Museum of Illusions Orlando is Domino’s “boxed” partner now through May 15

ORLANDO, FL, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Museum of Illusions Orlando and Domino’s are giving a whole new meaning to the old adage “say cheese.”

Now through May 15, Museum of Illusions Orlando will be the exclusive “boxed” partner for over 20 Domino’s locations across Central Florida. Domino’s fans can receive up to eight adult or child Museum of Illusion Orlando tickets for just $18.99 ($8 off the gate price). This deal will be unlocked after the purchase of a pizza at any of the Domino’s locations in Orange and Osceola Counties owned by Snowball Pizza, Inc.

To get guests cheesing, Museum of Illusions Orlando is giving one of its classic exhibits a makeover during the partnership. The Clone Table will look like a mouthwatering, full pizza illusion – complete with the Domino’s logo and small pizzas floating in the air around you. This is the perfect photo-op for any foodie!

“The Orlando Entertainment District is home to all kinds of great entertainment and delicious eats for both locals and tourists alike,” said Marc Gregory Tipton, sales and marketing manager. “We’re looking forward to partnering with local Domino’s locations to showcase the wonders of Museum of Illusions Orlando to its fans.”

Museum of Illusions Orlando isn’t your average museum. You won’t find “do not touch” signs, get shushed by curators or have to follow around tour guides – Instead, it encourages guests to get a hands-on experience and explore all the wonders of the mind throughout more than 50 engaging exhibits.

Guests can multiply themselves in the Infinity Room, become as big as a giant or small as an ant in the Ames Room, create colorful shadows in the Color Room, and turn upside down in the Reversed Room. Commemorate your trip with endless photo opportunities. Friends and family will be left scratching their heads as they view impossible pictures!

To learn more about Museum of Illusions Orlando or to book tickets, visit https://moiorlando.com/

To download high-resolution image of the themed exhibit, click here. About Museum of Illusions Orlando Museum of Illusions Orlando is the first Florida outpost and 20th location for the rapidly-expanding Museum of Illusions brand that started in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015. The museum is owned and operated by Enthoosia Group, a Master Franchisor of the Museum of Illusions brand. Founded in 2018, Enthoosia holds the franchise rights for 20 countries, including the U.S.A. Advance reservations are required. For operating hours and to purchase tickets online, visit https://moiorlando.com/. To make group sales reservations, call 386-256-1001. Museum of Illusions Orlando is located at ICON Park™, 8441 International Drive Suite #250 Orlando, Florida, 32819. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram. @museumofillusions.orlando/ #museumofillusionsorlando

About Enthoosia Group

Founded in 2018, The vision of Enthoosia Group is to develop and operate companies that provide memorable and exciting educational experiences while constantly evolving its activities, creating new, innovative experiences. Learn more at www.enthoosia.com.

