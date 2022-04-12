The Arch Denton Offers Top-Quality Student Housing

Denton, Texas, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Arch Denton is pleased to announce they offer top-quality off-campus student housing options for individuals attending the University of North Texas. The spacious apartments give students the comfortable lifestyle they want while living close to campus at affordable rates.

At The Arch Denton, students can choose an apartment size that best suits their needs, including two and three-bedroom layouts to accommodate friends or meet new people with the roommate matching program. Students can choose between standard and deluxe apartments with reserved parking available for an additional monthly fee. The per-person rental rate includes high-speed Internet access, in-unit laundry, a monthly electricity allowance, and access to the community amenities.

The Arch Denton is dedicated to providing a comfortable, enjoyable lifestyle for UNT students with various amenities available onsite. These amenities include a resort-style pool, an outdoor fireplace and grilling station, a 24-hour fitness center with a spin studio, and more. Pets are welcome with an onsite dog park for exercise.

Anyone interested in learning about the top-quality student housing options available can find out more by visiting The Arch Denton website or by calling 1-940-442-6300.

About The Arch Denton: The Arch Denton is a high-quality student housing complex close to the University of North Texas. They strive to offer the most comfortable environment at affordable per-person rates to give students the enjoyable lifestyle they want while remaining close to campus. With convenient shuttle service to the campus, it’s easy for students to enjoy a more independent lifestyle.

Company: The Arch Denton
Address: 701 Fort Worth Dr.
City: Denton
State: TX
Zip code: 76201
Telephone number: 1-940-442-6300

