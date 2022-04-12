Nebulizers, Inhalers and Respirators for Asthma Treatment 2022 Global Market by Types, Countries and Manufacturers to 2027

New York, US, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Nebulizers, Inhalers and Respirators for Asthma Treatment Market 2022

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory lung disease which affects persons across all ages. It creates inflammation inside the walls of airways, causing airways to narrow, swell and produce extra mucous. It is caused due to genetic factors or environmental triggers, or a combination of both. Some of the symptoms of asthma are: Coughing, wheezing, trouble in breathing and tightness or pain in the chest.

Asthma is triggered by exposure to various air borne allergens such as house dust mites in carpets, bedding and furniture, pet dander, pollens, and mold, cold air, physical exertion, respiratory infection, air pollutants, and certain medications. Asthma is diagnosed via a physical examination and test that measures lung function including peak flow and spirometry. Moreover, other test such as imaging tests, allergy testing, nitric oxide test, sputum eosinophils test, and provocation testing for exercise and cold-induced asthma are used for diagnosing the diseases.

Prevention and long-term control are essential steps to control asthma attacks. Inhaled corticosteroids, combination inhalers, long-acting beta agonists, theophylline, and leukotriene modifiers are some of the long-term asthma control medications. Asthma is treated with the help of inhalation devices such as nebulizers, inhalers and respirators.

A nebulizer is a drug delivery device that converts liquid into aerosol droplets for inhalation. It is used to administer medication into the lungs in the form of vapors so as to relieve bronchospam, and dyspnea.

Inhalers, on the other hand, are devices that deliver drugs directly to the airways. Aerosol inhalers and dry powder inhalers are the two varieties used for the treatment of asthma. Likewise, respirators are devices that protect the wearer from inhaling harmful dust, fumes and gases.

North America dominates the global market for nebulizers, inhalers and respirators for asthma treatment due to a rapid rise in the aging population and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth rates over the next five years in the global nebulizers, inhalers and respirators for asthma treatment market, with China and India being the fastest-growing markets in the Asia Pacific region. The key driving forces for the nebulizers, inhalers and respirators for asthma treatment market in developing countries are: A large pool of patients, increasing disposable income, higher environmental pollution, a rise in the number of smokers, increasing healthcare awareness, expansion of the aging population base, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The growth of the global nebulizers, inhalers and respirators for asthma treatment market, on the other hand, is hinged on: Rising prevalence of as well as awareness about asthma, increasing prevalence of obesity, spike in pollution levels, and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, an uptick in the number of smokers, greater disposable income, increasing awareness about the benefits of timely diagnosis of asthma, and a growing demand for better healthcare facilities are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global nebulizers, inhalers and respirators for asthma treatment market. However, the high cost of asthma treatment acts as a major restraint for the growth of the global nebulizers, inhalers and respirators for asthma treatment market.

