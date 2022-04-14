Polyester Filament Market is Expected to Reach USD 174.7 Billion by 2032 End

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Polyester Filament.

This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The polyester filament market is likely to witness a revenue generation surpassing US$ 87,000 million by 2018 end. A significant growth in the use of polyester in textile industry including apparel and home furnishing and growing demand for polyester filament in manufacturing of automotive textile are some of the prominent factors driving the polyester filament market revenues.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Polyester Filament, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Polyester Filament Market.

Fact.MR study opines that the fully drawn polyester filament sales are likely to outsell other types of polyester filaments. Continued preference for fully drawn yarn used in production of textiles and fabrics for high-end sportswear, undergarments, and home textiles are driving the significant growth of fully drawn yarn in polyester filament market.

Polyester Filament Market Key Segments:

By Yarn Type : Single yarn Ply Yarn Cord yarn

By Type : Drawn Texture Yarn (DTY) Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

By Dyeing Process : Dyed Non-Dyed

By End-Use Industry : Textile Industry Automotive industry Healthcare Other end-use industry



Competitive Landscape:

Polyester filament market competitive landscape shows top manufacturers including Filatex India Limited, Meher International, Thai Polyester Company, Sivasakhi threads, Beximco Synthetics Limited, Sarla Performance Fibers, Tepar Textiles, Indorama Ventures and Reliance Industries

Tier 3 players in the polyester filament market hold more than 40% of share. The majority of the share in the market is concentrated among tier 3 players.

Most of the tier 3 companies are based in Asia Pacific region, including Thailand, China, Japan, and India.

Increasing number of companies in Asia Pacific are exporting polyester filament to Europe, where most of the synthetic fiber is used in apparel.

The companies focusing on designing new products for clothing and home textile in Asia Pacific with new features.

Meanwhile, tier 1 and tier 2 players are entering into strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions to consolidate their position globally.

Textile Industry Accounts for Over 60% of Revenue Share in Polyester Filament Market

The demand for polyester filament in textile industry is expected to witness healthy growth. The textile industry is creating strong demand for polyester filaments which have the ability to substitute cotton yarns to some extent. With cotton yarn prices at relatively higher levels, the demand and sales of polyester filament yarn is constantly rising.

The report opines that broader gains in a range of end-use industries will increase the proportion of polyester filament yarn used in the products with an aim to control cost.

In recent years, there has been huge demand for polyester filament in medical textile covering a wide range of products including surgical gowns, diapers and products for internal uses like surgical procedures. The demand is likely to continue in the years to come.

With textile, apparel, retail, and fashion industries moving towards sustainability, the area of interest in recycled polyester filament yarn in production of new products is rising. In addition to technological developments in apparel and textile manufacturing, polyester filament manufacturers are constantly focusing on producing recycled polyester filaments to meet the growing demand.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Polyester Filament, Sales and Demand of Polyester Filament, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

