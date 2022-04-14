US$ 3,500 million would be the gracious worth of the Pressure Relief Devices Market between 2018-2026

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Pressure Relief Devices Market is bound to grow on a gracious note in the next 10 years. The healthcare vertical is shifting to “value” from “production”. This shift concerning collaboration (in place of competition) is expected to set new benchmarks in the Pressure Relief Devices Market. This fast-moving environment is expected to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next decade.

Pressure relief devices are expected to continue to incorporate the latest ulcer prevention technologies. Constant innovations in pressure relief devices, government support for the research and development of different pressure relief devices, and increase in product penetration across different regions are among the major factors that are expected to propel the pressure relief devices market over the forecast period.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global pressure relief devices market is expected to account for more than US$ 3,500 million in terms of value by the end of 2026. The pressure relief devices market report also projects significant growth potential with an average Y-O-Y growth rate pegged at 5.5% through 2026.

The demand for pressure relief devices has been on the rise, majorly in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa due to growing preference and acceptance of various types of pressure relief devices. The market for pressure relief devices is expected to be relatively untapped and is expected to create an array of opportunities for pressure relief devices, especially with the emergence of medical tourism in various countries, such as in the Asia-Pacific region countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and India.

Moreover, to cater to the increasing demand for pressure relief devices and to provide after-sales services like pressure relief devices installation and replacement, various global market players are coming into strategic partnerships and collaborations with market-specific regional players. This is anticipated to create immense opportunities for the pressure relief devices during the forecast period.

Various types of pressure relief devices such as mattress, mattress overlays, and specialty beds are used in different indications such as severe trauma cases and accidents, where a patient is suffering from multiple injuries. Pressure relief devices are capable of maintaining uniform pressure between the body surface and the mattress, which ensures additional comfort to the patient. These pressure relief devices are also preferred by the healthcare infrastructure for various long term therapy patients with immobility, as a preventive measure against pressure ulcers. Different medical applications are likely to boost the demand for pressure relief devices and are expected to drive the growth in the sales of pressure relief devices over the forecast period.

The use of pressure relief devices reduces health-related complications, further helping with the total health care spending of the patient. Long-term hospitalization is mandatory for multiple operative conditions like cancer surgery cases, multiple bone fractures, etc., which may induce other health-related medical complications like bed sores and further increase health care expenditure. The aforesaid post-operative benefit of pressure relief devices propels the demand and drives the overall pressure relief devices market.

However, the consistent increase in cost of these pressure relief devices due to various technological advancements is expected to obstruct market growth for pressure relief devices. The stiff competition between the established global players and local players is expected to result into price variations for pressure relief devices. Key players in the market provide scalable, high-quality customized products as per the market need, which is expected to create market opportunities for pressure relief devices market over the forecast period.

PMR has segmented the global pressure relief devices market based on the product type, end use, and region. The pressure relief devices market, by product type, is segmented into pressure relief mattresses, mattress overlays, and specialty beds. Pressure relief mattresses are further segmented into gel-based mattresses, foam-based mattresses, water/fluid-filled mattresses, fiber-filled mattresses, and air-filled mattresses.

Specialty beds is further segmented into air-fluidized beds and kinetic beds. By end use, the pressure relief devices market is segmented into long-term care centers, hospitals, home care settings, and rehabilitation centers. The pressure relief devices market has been analyzed across regions such as Latin America, North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania.

