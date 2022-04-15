Clutch Names SPEC INDIA Among India’s Leading Software Developers For 2022

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — At SPEC INDIA, we have proven our capabilities in providing accelerated and cost-effective enterprise software development solutions to an extensive portfolio of customers across the globe. We strive to serve our esteemed clientele with focused collaboration, cutting-edge technologies, excellent user experience, well-tested solutions, and round-the-clock support.

With that said, we are genuinely proud to share with you that SPEC INDIA has been recognized as an industry leader on Clutch in the software development space, Clutch is an established platform in the heart of Washington, DC, committed to helping small, mid-market, and enterprise businesses identify and connect with the service providers they need to achieve their goals.

Clutch celebrates the highest-performing B2B companies in India across industries every year. The top Indian software developers exhibit in-depth knowledge in their field and a solid commitment to high-quality customer service. Receiving this award is no small feat, and we’re incredibly appreciative of this recognition.

“SPEC INDIA feels honored to be recognized as a Clutch Leader. We have always strived to achieve customer satisfaction and project success as our top priority. SPEC INDIA promises to continue with the same sincerity and passion to deliver successful enterprise-grade software globally.” – Milind Shroff, Co-Founder & CEO, SPEC INDIA

The whole team at SPEC INDIA would like to express our gratitude to our clients, especially those who took the time to leave us a review on our Clutch profile! Here are some of the reviews from our clients that inspire us to build and deliver great solutions.

“The project management was extremely good, they hardly miss any deadline, if required they’ll put more team members to complete work and keep us informed in case of any hurdles.” – Founder & Chief Executive, LaundroKart

“Their flexibility and experience working on custom software, especially for enterprises like us was impressive.” – Info Tech Consultant, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

“Their professionalism, ability to stay on the timeline, and on budget amazed us.” – CEO, Salus Integrative Health

Our consistency, agile approach, and design-led solutions help organizations achieve more with less, enabling continuous evolvement to meet changing customer landscape.