Commensuration With Innovative Pace To Take The Cosmetic Lasers Market To Greater Strides

The global Cosmetic Lasers Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.

A cosmetic laser is a non-invasive therapy used for skin treatment. The cosmetic laser treatment is an aesthetic procedure usually used for skin rectification, and treat the skin irregularities such as acne scars or blemishes, also used to treat the skin damage and skin cancer (melanoma skin cancer). According to WHO, the International Agency of Research on Cancer report, in 2020 around 3,24,635 new melanoma skin cancer cases were estimated worldwide.

Significant increase in preference for non-invasive treatment and technical advancement in laser technologies have fueled the cosmetic lasers market growth. Also, surge in adoption for non-aesthetic procedures, increasing cases of skin damages, reduced procedural expenses are some of the factors propelling the cosmetic lasers market growth.

Additionally, some other factors like development of laser technology, increasing ageing population with an increased focus on body appearance among men as well as women and rising medical tourism expects to boost the cosmetic lasers market during the forecast period.

Conversely, less emphasis of manufacturers on the aesthetic devices, strict safety guidelines for usage of cosmetic lasers may hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, sale of counterfeit products and lack of reimbursement are the restraining factors anticipated to hamper the growth of cosmetic lasers market.

Market Segmentation:

Globally the cosmetic lasers market is segmented based on its product type, modality, application, end-users, and region.

Based on product the cosmetic lasers market is segmented as:

Ablative

Non-ablative

Based on modality the cosmetic lasers market is segmented as:

Stand alone

Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL)

Er: YAG (Erbium YAG) laser

Carbon Dioxide Laser (CO2)

Erbium, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)

Radiofrequency

Infrared

Alexandrite lasers

Others

Multiplatform

Based on the application, the cosmetic lasers market is segmented as:

Hair removal,

Skin Rejuvenation

Scar and Acne

Pigmented Lesions & Tattoo Removal

Body Contouring

Others

Based on end-users, the cosmetic lasers market is segmented as:

Hospitals,

Skin Care Clinics

Cosmetic Surgical Centers

Skin Rejuvenation segment expects to gain traction over the other application in the cosmetic lasers market owing to the growing adoption of aesthetic procedure, growing incidence of skin disorders, and rising awareness for personal care and look.

The skincare clinics segment hold the highest share in the cosmetic lasers market owing to the rising disposable income and increasing number of clinics in the emerging countries.

North America is expected to account the largest market value share in the cosmetic lasers market owing to rising preference for an aesthetic procedure and advanced laser treatments, and growing ageing population. Europe’s cosmetic lasers market is expected to gain significant traction with an increase in awareness of physical alteration.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the lucrative opportunity out-turning the cosmetic lasers treatment due to the rising incidence rate of skin damage, increasing medical tourism in the region.

Key players:

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Scitron Inc.

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

Cynosure, Inc.

Alma lasers

Candela Corporation

Mindray DS USA Inc.

Lumenis

Medicure Group of Companies

ALS Meditek

En. S.P.a.

Fukuda Denshi

Sharplight Technologies Inc.

