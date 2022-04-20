Innovation To Be The Progressive Factor For Sesame Oil Market

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sesame oil market is set to experience a value growth of around 5.5% CAGR over the next ten years. Sesame oil is widely utilized in daily meals across all regions. The product is processed and utilized as an ingredient in baked goods and margarine manufacturing. It’s also used in salad dressings and spreads such as hummus in its raw state. Sesame oil comes in a variety of grades depending on the process used to extract it. Hot water flotation, bridge presses, ram presses, and small-scale expellers are all processes that require a lot of manual labor. Mechanical extraction methods such as using an expeller press, larger-scale oil extraction machinery, or pressing followed by chemical solvent extraction are also viable choices.

Various nutritional elements such as potassium, vitamin, iron, zinc, and minerals of sesame oil open are set to new opportunities for manufacturers over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market in South Asia is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 6.3% through 2031.

Organic sesame oil is expected to exhibit a significant value CAGR of around 6.8%, owing to increasing demand for minimally processed, clean label, and chemical- and pesticide-free food and beverage products.

By type, sales of cold pressed sesame oil are expected to surge at a value CAGR of 6.2% globally.

COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the growth of the sesame oil market. Losses are projected to be recovered in the future owing to rising demand for nutritious and plant-based food.

Competitive Landscape

Sesame oil manufacturers are focusing on developing application-specific products by investing in research & development. Manufacturers are constantly making efforts in increasing production capabilities and sales across various regions of the world.

Some of the key manufacturers of sesame oil include Kadoya Sesame Mills Inc., La Tourangelle, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pansari Group, and V.V.V & Sons Edible Oils Limited

In 2021, Dipasa Group entered into a collaboration with plant–based nutrition company, Equinon, to launch a variety of protein-rich sesame seeds. This partnership brought two giants companies together to develop a first-of-its-kind higher-protein sesame seed with an alternative to conventional plan-based variety with functional ingredients.

In 2019, Olivado Ltd set up its third manufacturing plant in Tanzania. The company has been working on expanding its production capacity.

