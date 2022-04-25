Lucintel Forecasts Cell Separation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15%-20%

According to the recent study the cell separation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15%-20% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and government funding for cell-based research.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in cell separation market by product (consumables, instruments, centrifuges, flow cytometers, filtration systems, and magnetic-activated cell separator systems), type (human and animal), technique (centrifugation, surface marker, and filtration), application (research laboratories and institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, cell banks, and hospitals & diagnostic laboratories), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/cell-separation-market.aspx

“Consumables market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the cell separation market is segmented into consumables, instruments, centrifuges, flow cytometers, filtration systems, and magnetic-activated cell separator systems. Lucintel forecasts that the consumables market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to rising investment in research & development by biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

“Within the forensic technology market, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing focus on R&D of protein therapeutics, monoclonal antibody, stem cell research, cryobanking, and cell-based assay development by biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

“North America will dominate the cell separation market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and a well-established healthcare market in the region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/cell-separation-market.aspx

Major players of cell separation market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter, Terumo, GE Healthcare, STEMCELL Technologies, and Bio-Rad Laboratories are among the major cell separation providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/cell-separation-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com