Church of Scientology Celebrates 37 Years in Nashville

Nashville, TN, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Church of Scientology will celebrate its 37th anniversary this April. Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church, says, “We’ve been in Nashville for 37 years, and thirteen in the historic Fall School building. We are celebrating our progress as well as the spirit of Nashville.”

On a global scale, the Church of Scientology has enjoyed greater expansion during the past two decades than in the previous 50 years combined. All the while the Church’s ever-growing humanitarian programs in the fields of drug education, human rights, morals education and disaster relief have positively impacted hundreds of millions of lives.

In Nashville, the Church has seen thousands of people entering its doors for the first time over the last thirteen years. On a humanitarian mission, the Church has participated in numerous human rights awareness events and helped create such events as Human Rights Day and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march and convocation. Church members, volunteering in the area of drug education, have delivered more than 230 seminars in Tennessee and have distributed more than 60,000 booklets.

“Scientology is an active religion, where one seeks to know life and help people,” says Fesler, “and we have the tools to accomplish that. We don’t ask our members to believe, we want them to act.”

Scientology was founded by L. Ron Hubbard in 1952. The word “Scientology” means “study of wisdom or truth.” To learn more about the Church of Scientology, its programs and courses, visit www.scientology.org or watch the Scientology Network at scientology.tv.