Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows 2.7.0 Adds Support for 6 Languages and Fixes Issues

Delhi, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows has been updated to version 2.7.0 to add support for 6 languages and fix a couple of issues.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder is a duplicate file finder and remover. It automatically finds duplicate photos, videos, audios and all other duplicate files and makes it very easy for users to mass delete unwanted duplicates. It also finds similar photos.

“Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows has been available in English, ” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This update adds support for German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese. The update also adds a deletion confirmation prompt, preventing users from accidentally deleting files. In addition, a couple of issues and minor bugs are fixed to improve performance.”

What’s new in version 2.7.0?

Added multi-language switch function, the supported languages are English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese.

Fixed the display issue caused by too large value of scale and layout.

Fixed the crash issue and some minor bugs.

Added a confirmation prompt when deleting files to the Recycle bin.

UI Optimized.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows main features:

1. Find duplicate files

This duplicate file finder identifies files that are exactly identical by content, regardless of filename. It finds duplicate images, audio files, videos, documents, archives and all other types of duplicate files.

2. Find similar images

It also finds similar images and lets users adjust the similarity level. The found similar images are grouped together for users to easily find the best shots to keep and remove the rest.

3. Support computers and external storage devices

This app can find duplicates files in a folder or in and across multiple folders, on a computer or an external storage device connected to the computer.

4. Let users sort, preview and view duplicate files

Users can sort the found duplicate files by name or size. The built-in preview feature allows users to preview duplicate photos side by side. Users can also switch to the Info mode to view file info such as size, path, etc.

5. Decide for users which duplicate files to delete and mass select them for deletion

This duplicate file remover automatically selects duplicate files for users to mass delete with a click. It also offers several selection rules (such as Select Newest) for users to choose from.

6. Remove duplicate files with a click

All unwanted duplicate files are selected. To delete them all at once, click the Delete button and then confirm the deletion.

7. Offer 3 deletion options

By default, the deleted files will go to the Recycle Bin. Users can also choose to delete them permanently or move them to a folder.

8. Easy to use and high customizable

Compatible with Windows 11 and 64-bit Windows 10, this duplicate file finder ad remover is easy to use and powerful. It lets users control how to find, view and remove duplicate files.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 PC at $29.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia and PDF software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.