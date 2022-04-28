Jason Benson of Skyren Concrete Details Ongoing Work at no Longer Bound Addiction Treatment Program

Concrete Construction Company is proud to help one of the nation’s leading programs for men battling drug and alcohol addiction complete their Zoe Dining Hall

Dallas, Georgia, USA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction announced the upcoming completion of their latest construction project to help Cumming, Georgia faith-based, long-term addiction recovery program for men 18 & older.

“It is my honor and privilege to help No Longer Bound with their concrete construction needs as they continue to improve their essential long-term, residential, faith-based program for men in addiction with the addition of their Zoe Dining Hall,” said Benson. “We were excited to see how our previous completion of the basketball and pickle ball courts positively affected the residents & expect this most recent addition will do the same.”

No Longer Bound provides broken and willing individuals with a place of escape from the enslavement of addiction. They do this by creating a residential refuge for addicted individuals to detoxify from the chemicals, chaos, and catastrophe caused by their dependency.

As a community of people who seek to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ by reflecting God’s love and compassion to all those they serve, their core values are Servant Leadership, Family First, Taking Ownership & People over Profit.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with No Longer Bound, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com

About Skyren Concrete Construction

Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.