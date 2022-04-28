Clonic Innovation-Based Spasms To Drive The Organic Feed Market

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing negative perception about synthetic meat and dairy products is boosting the demand for organic meat and dairy products across the world. Consumers are becoming highly health-conscious, which is fueling the demand for organic products. Rising demand for organic dairy and meat products is thus propelling the growth of the global organic feed market. Poultry meat is one of the highly consumed products by consumers across the globe, who are now inclining toward the organic trend, owing to increasing health awareness and their stronger expenditure power. Overall, due to increasing demand for organic meat and dairy products, the organic feed market is set for noteworthy growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Organic Feed Market Study

North America holds a significant share in the global organic feed market, as the region has the largest number of consumers as well as producers of organic feed.

The poultry segment, under end use, is projected to hold the highest value and volume share in the global organic feed market over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

The ruminant segment, under end use, is projected to register a significant growth rate in the global organic feed market over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

The organic feed market in South Asia, followed by East Asia, is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing export of organic meat and dairy products.

The corn segment, under type, is projected to register significant growth, along with holding the highest value share in the global organic feed market over the forecast period.

The pellets segment, under form, is expected to hold the highest value and volume share, along with the highest growth rate over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Organic Feed Market: Competitive Landscape

Revenue of the organic feed market is estimated at over US$ 20 Bn in 2019. Key players are focusing on penetrating into emerging markets to expand their regional footprint. Some of the major players in the global organic feed market, such as ForFarmers NV, Cargill Incorporated, Land O’Lakes Inc, Feedex Companies LLC., Kreamer Feed Inc., and SunOpta are focused on increasing their production capabilities with additional nutritional value to meet the increasing demand for organic feed from animal farmers.

In December 2018 , Hi Peak feed launched a new, fully-certified organic, rumen-protected fat in the dairy market, which can boost dietary energy levels by around 15% .

, Hi Peak feed launched a new, fully-certified organic, rumen-protected fat in the dairy market, which can boost dietary energy levels by around . In June 2018, Aller Aqua opened its daughter company, Aller Aqua AM, in Armenia. This strategic investment is projected to influence American fish farmers.

