Martinizing Dry Cleaning of Huntersville and Mooresville, NC Celebrates 15th Anniversary and Next Generation of Ownership

Huntersville, NC, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Martinizing Dry Cleaning of Huntersville and Martinizing Dry Cleaning of Mooresville, NC will host a customer appreciation weekend on May 12-13 in recognition of its 15th year in business. The family-run locations are owned and operated by Troutman, NC residents Rachel and Lane Marlowe.

Rachel’s father, Randy Lambeth, who passed in 2021, began the business in 2008.

“My father put his heart and soul into the business and really cared about his customers and providing them with superior service,” said Rachel. “We’re proud to continue his legacy with this celebration weekend and providing even more of the same great value and service.”

Martinizing Dry Cleaning of Huntersville, located at 9832 Gilead Road, Suite D102, and Martinizing Dry Cleaning of Mooresville, located at 128 Argus Lane, Unit E, will offer 25 percent off all dry cleaning orders dropped off on May 12 or May 13. There will also be a 25 percent discount offered to first-time Martinizing customers.

Light refreshments—coffee and baked goods—will be available. There will also be a giveaway of some fun trinkets.

“I miss my Dad, but I know he would be quite pleased and proud that we are continuing his work in the communities that he so loved,” said Rachel.

Martinizing Dry Cleaning offers a wide array of cleaning services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown preservation; and comforter cleaning.

Hours at Martinizing Dry Cleaning of Huntersville are Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm; Saturday, 10am to 2pm. Martinizing Dry Cleaning of Mooresville are Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 6pm; Saturday, 10am to 2pm. Martinizing Dry Cleaning also provides pickup and delivery and 24/7 secure lockers for additional convenience.

