Commercial Char Broilers Market To Witness An Exponentiation Between 2017-2025

Commercial Char broilers Market: Introduction

Char broilers are cooking devices which consists of ribs or grates and can be heated by various sources such as gas and electricity. Char broilers are available for both residential and commercial purposes. Commercial char broilers are heavy duty char broilers used in hotels, restaurants, catering units etc. The char broilers are classified based on the installation type.

The countertop char broilers can be directly fitted on the countertop and are easy to clean and use. Freestanding char broilers are standalone broilers with additional storage space. Drop In commercial char broilers have control systems which can be installed in the counter’s wall. On the basis of heat source, the char broilers are classified as lava rock, radiant and infrared. The radiant char broilers use radiant heat and the heat is distributed evenly across the cooking surface. In lava rock char broilers ceramic briquettes are used for charcoal cooking.

Commercial Char broilers Market: Drivers & Restraints

The rising demand for charbroiled fast foods among consumers is the major driver for the growth of global commercial char broilers market. The popular charbroiled foods include sandwiches, burgers, patties and Caribbean cuisine and the demand for these foodstuffs is rapidly increasing across the globe. The technological advancements in commercial char broilers to increase the energy efficiency and minimise carbon footprint is expected to boost the growth of commercial char broilers market.

There is a rise in demand for modern and more efficient infrared based commercial char broilers, which is anticipated to drive the growth of commercial char broilers market in terms of value. Char broilers enable high volume cooking with less energy as compared to other cooking equipment. The rapid growth of food processing industry in emerging economies is anticipated to propel the growth of commercial char broilers market. However, the high maintenance and operating cost as compared to other cooking equipment is expected to hamper the growth of global commercial char broilers market.

Commercial Char broilers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of power type Electric Char broilers

Gas Char broilers On the basis of installation type Modular

Freestanding

Countertop

Drop In On the basis of heat source Lava Rock

Radiant

Infrared

Commercial Char broilers Market: Regional Outlook

The global commercial char broilers market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America accounts for major share in global commercial char broilers market in terms of value. This is attributed to the rapid growth of fast food service establishments in the region and rising demand for charbroiled food.

Western Europe accounted for significant share in commercial char broilers market, owing to the mature meat market and increasing demand for charbroiled food in the region. APEJ is anticipated to register high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for ready to eat foodstuffs and also rapid increase in the number of foodservice establishments. Latin America and MEA are expected to project high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growth of food processing industry and demand for charbroiled food.

Commercial Char broilers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global commercial char broilers market are as follows:

ITW Food Equipment Group LLC. (Vulcan)

Bakers Pride

The Montague Company

MagiKitch’n, Inc.

Southbend

Wells, Bloomfield, LLC

S. BLODGETT CORPORATION

Castle Stove

Toastmaster Corp.

Garland Group

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

