Industrial Laser Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2025

Industrial Laser Market: Drivers and Restraints

The industrial laser market is very dynamic, robust, vibrant and growing. The evolving technologies in the industrial lasers industry are driving the global industrial laser market. Especially the innovations in fiber laser submarkets has brought a significant growth in the global industrial laser market. The growing demand from consumer electronics industry is expected to grow the market with a single digit CAGR during the forecast period.

The industrial laser market is still evolving. Even though the CO2 lasers and solid state lasers are most often used the disk lasers and fiber lasers are expected to experience a significant amount of growth during the forecast period. The demand for high output power and small power is projected to spur the demand for fiber laser market. The high reliability on fiber laser is anticipated to drive the global industrial laser market. The fiber laser provides high peak power and nanosensors pulses which enable efficient engraving and marking.

The fiber laser also provides cleaner cut edges at faster cutting speeds. The oil and gas industry is likely to require increased emission monitoring, high demand for bio-instrumentation from the medical industry and the corresponding need for quantum cascade laser technology and sensing instrumentation are expected to drive the industrial laser market over the forecast period. The rise in the applications of industrial lasers will increase the volume, and the manufacturing cost and the selling price will considerably decrease this is expected to limit the profitability margin of many optical storage components and telecommunication component, suppliers.

In medical industry, the laser used for cosmetology and dermatology is supposed to drive the industrial laser market. The regional player from APEJ region are focusing on technological advancements and innovations and this, in turn, is supposed to break the monopoly of multinational key players and will increase market competitiveness over the forecast period.

