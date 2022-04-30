The Steel Rebar Market to revolve around the gambit of innovation between 2021 and 2031

Rebar is also known as steel reinforcement bar used as a tensioning device in the construction industry mainly for concrete reinforcement. Steel rebar is the versatile constructional material extensively used to hold and strengthen the concrete in a compressed state. Reinforcement concrete is a complex material fabricated from concrete along with some procedure of reinforcement. Concrete is adamant in density, but nearly with less strength.

Though, to overcome this imbalance in concrete, steel rebar is cast into it to hold the tensile load. There are five types of rebar namely welded wire fabric, sheet metal reinforcing bars, stainless steel rebar, wire mesh or expanded metal. The steel rebar usually consists of such size and shape that they can easily be placed and bent in the concrete to form a monolithic structure. The steel rebar has an excellent bendability property which makes it the best material as reinforcement raw material in the concrete structure. The steel rebar significantly reduce the risk of cracking, has a high impact resistance, reduce spalling joint edges, and high durability.

Steel Rebar Market: Drivers & Restraints

Expanding construction industry globally, declining steel price, reduce wastage, minimize overlapping at joints, helps in faster infrastructure development are the primary factor driving the growth of global steel rebar market. Moreover, an advanced thermo-mechanical technology that helps in improving the quality of steel rebar, and unique features of steel rebar such as high tension, ductility, provide perfect shaped beams, and columns with accurate quantity of cover concrete are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of steel rebar market over the forecast period.

However, rusting of unprotected steel will reduce its strength which will further minimize the reinforced concrete strength, and the high cost of fabrication used for casting rebar concrete may limiting the growth of the steel rebar market during the forecast period.

Steel Rebar Market: Segmentation

Based on product type Mild Steel Bars

Deformed Steel Bars Based on finishing type Epoxy

Black

Coated Based on the end user Industrial Manufacturing

Construction Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Others

Steel Rebar Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, steel rebar market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the steel rebar market followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to developed infrastructure, and expanding imports of steel rebar or concrete reinforcing bar in the U.S, established research & development institutes, and favorable market conditions such as rebounding non-residential construction activities.

The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth due to growing manufacturing industry, expanding construction technology, government initiatives to promote steel use, the rise in demand for steel rebar for concrete reinforcement, and the presence of domestic steel trades. Moreover, growing national investment, and expanding the number of high profile steel ventures and selling duty-free steel rebar products by key players in developing countries are some of the factors which are anticipated to surge the growth of steel rebar market throughout the forecast period.

Steel Rebar Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the steel rebar market are Nucor Corporation, ArcelorMittal S.A., Tillos Group, Commercial Metals Corporation, Rajhi Steel Industries Co. Ltd., Gerdau Long Steel, Power Steel Co., Ltd., Akron Rebar Co., EVRAZ PLC, Zamil Steel Holding Company Ltd., Saudi Iron and Steel Company.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, material and applications.

