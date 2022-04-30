Gas Analyzer Sensor And Detector Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate during 2025

Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Market: Overview
Gas Analyzers, Sensors & Detectors are safety devices used in the commercial, medical, industrial and several other industries. These devices continuously analyse and monitor the concentration of gases in different end use industries and thus provides life safety and helps to avoid fire break outs. To provide adequate safety to life gas analyzer, sensor & detectors are implemented to measure and monitor the concentration and quality of a single or multi gases in the mixture of gases.
These devices can be classified on the basis of their working principle technology as Electrochemical, Infrared, Paramagnetic, Zirconia, Catalytic, Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS), Laser, Photo Ionization Detection (PID) and others. Each technology used in these devices have its own unique features with respective detection range and application. The assembly of gas analyzer consists of a sensor and display device, where sensor detects the gases and the detected signal is displayed through the display device.
The gas analyzers can analyze the physical parameters of particular gases such as temperature, pressure, concentration, floe rate etc. Basically detectors and sensors are same, but the major difference between them is sensor can only sense a gas in a mixture of gases whereas detectors can raise an alarm to alert the operator about the leakage or for any other threat.
Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Market: Drivers and Restraints
The increasing demand for gas analyzers, sensors and detectors due to the increasing standards with regard to workplace and residential safety, and implementation of stringent environmental regulations. Safety measures for industrial gas processing is one of the key factor driving the gas analysers, sensors & detectors market in oil & gas and chemicals industry.
Various oil & gas and chemical companies have to make sure that the emissions of various harmful gases are according to the standards set by local government agencies, this factor has given a boost for the demand of gas analyzers, sensors & detectors devices. Electromechanical sensors are widely used across the world as compared to other technology type sensors as it consumes less power and are less affected by the temperature and pressure compared to other technologies.
However price pressure is a prominent challenge for the market participants. The price pressure on OEM is passed on to the component supplier including sensor manufacturers. Many of the leasing manufacturers are trying to reduce this pressure by simply providing extra features and functionality with the sensors and detectors.
Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Market: Segmentation
|On the basis of Technology
|
|On the basis of Application
|
|On the basis of System
|
Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Market: Region Wise Outlook
The global Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is the largest market for gas analyzers, sensors & detectors. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific region. The market in Aisa Pacific region is expected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period. Various environmental regulations and awareness among the customers regarding the benefits of using gas analyzers, sensors & detectors are driving the market in Asia Pacific region.
Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Market: Key Players
- Dragerwerk Ag & Co.KgaA
- AMETEK
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- ABB Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Figaro Engineering Inc.
