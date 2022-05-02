Genomics to Be The Major Area Of Focus Of The Raman Analyzers Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Raman Analyzers Market is estimated to grow noticeably in the next 10 years. With personalization doing the rounds, the healthcare vertical is also not expected to escape. With digitization, not just the track record of the patient but also the precautionary measures to be taken could be put forth. This would be how the healthcare vertical go about in the subsequent period.

Raman analyzers are used to measure the interaction of light with matter. Laser is generally used in such analyzers to cause the atoms in molecules to vibrate. The light scattered from the atoms forms a fingerprint type of data that is used to identify chemical structures and physical phase of the samples.

Some of the applications of Raman Analyzers include, measurement of crystallographic orientation, identification of molecules in samples such as proteins, polymers, pharmaceuticals, inorganics, minerals and other sample types. All types of samples including solids, liquids and gases can be analyzed using the Raman Analyzers.

With the development of real time Raman Analyzers, Pharmaceutical applications flourish, since the Real Time Raman Analyzers allow reactions to be followed in the laboratory or on-line at production site. These Raman Analyzers are available as hand held, bench top and wall/rack mounted equipment’s.

Some of these Raman Analyzers are phAT enabled. This allows a new approach to sampling by eliminating the sample irreporoductibility and focuses on a larger surface are of the sample simultaneously, there by offering the benefits of non-destructive sampling.

The process Raman Analyzers may be wall mounted or rack mounted on simply placed on a trolley since they are larger than the bench top Raman analyzers. These process Raman Analyzers require to be installed in hazardous area and thus the exterior of these devices are designed to sustain the environment.

The Handheld Raman Analyzers are designed to overcome a number of challenges including sampling challenges due to field conditions. Often field samples require to be sampled at awkward angles or materials is in different forms such as liquids, gels, or powders. Apart from being portable and handy the most handheld Raman spectroscopy are able to analyze samples through plastics or glass bottles directly.

There are a number of manufacturers that offer Raman Analyzers. However a number of these manufacturers offer their analyzers for distribution and sales only in North America and Europe. This is due the high demand and adoption for the use of the devices in the region. However, due to the fast expanding pharmaceutical industry in China, it is expected to be one of the most lucrative market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on the Product Type Hand Held Raman Analyzers

Bench Top Raman Analyzers

Wall/Rack Mount Raman Analyzers Based on the Sample Type Solids Raman Analyzer

Liquid/Gas Raman Analyzer Based on the Application Research

Analytical Studies

Process Applications Based on the End User Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical/Bioprocess Industry

Biotechnology Companies Basis of geography North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific except China

China

Middle East & Africa

Growing focus on drug development in the healthcare industry is the major driving force for the market. There is a rise in the R&D investment in the pharmaceutical industry that drives the growth of the Raman Analyzers market globally, since it is extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Raman spectroscopy is also extensively use in the food safety, and other industries. Thus, the rise in demand for food safety along with the rise in demand for metals and minerals is also driving the growth of the Raman Analyzers Market. However the high cost of Raman Analyzers increases the R&D cost incurred that may hinder the growth of the Raman Analyzers market.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative Raman Analyzers market owing to the increasing demand and local manufacturers. A number of manufacturers offer Raman Analyzers that are available and distributed only in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Thus Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region for the growth of the Raman Analyzers market. Asia-Pacific is the emerging Raman Analyzers market due the extensively expanding pharmaceutical industry in the region particularly India and China.

Key participants operating in the Raman Analyzers market are: ThermoFisher Scientific, Enwave Optronics, Inc., Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., TSI, Applied Instrument Technologies, Inc., SciAps, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Resolution Spectra Systems Inc., AppliTek, BaySpec, Inc., Metrohm USA, Rigaku Corporation, and others.

