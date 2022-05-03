Bankai Group Elated To Attend PITA 2022

Posted on 2022-05-03 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Nadi, Fiji, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is delighted participate at PITA Business Forum and Exposition 2022, one of the leading telecom events in the Pacific Islands, set to be held from May 24 to 26, 2022, at Nadi, Fiji. Panamax Inc., part of Bankai Group, will attend the event as a Platinum Sponsor. During the three-day PITA Business Forum & Expo 2022, members will have regular meetings on important topics in the telecommunication industry and topics relevant to the Small Island nations in the Pacific.

The Pacific Islands Telecommunications Association (PITA) is a non-profit organization formed to represent the interests of Pacific Islands in the telecom industry. The object of the association is to improve, promote, enhance, facilitate, and provide telecommunications services within Member and Associate Member countries.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution