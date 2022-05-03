Bankai Group Elated To Attend PITA 2022

Nadi, Fiji, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is delighted participate at PITA Business Forum and Exposition 2022, one of the leading telecom events in the Pacific Islands, set to be held from May 24 to 26, 2022, at Nadi, Fiji. Panamax Inc., part of Bankai Group, will attend the event as a Platinum Sponsor. During the three-day PITA Business Forum & Expo 2022, members will have regular meetings on important topics in the telecommunication industry and topics relevant to the Small Island nations in the Pacific.

The Pacific Islands Telecommunications Association (PITA) is a non-profit organization formed to represent the interests of Pacific Islands in the telecom industry. The object of the association is to improve, promote, enhance, facilitate, and provide telecommunications services within Member and Associate Member countries.