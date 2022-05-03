EmpMonitor Announces More Efficient Insider Threat Prevention And Data Loss Control Abilities To Address Increasing Risks In IT Industries

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — EmpMonitor, the world-renowned employee management, productivity management, and insider threat prevention software, decided on improving the prompt service availability in companies adopting remote and hybrid work forms. There can be pitfalls, and employers need to ensure that they address some of the core issues around data security, work practices, and employee wellbeing. Failure to do so can have a significant impact on the output and efficiency of workers and leave organizations exposed to compliance failures and fines.

Recently the dominant insider threat detection & workforce management platform, announced a significant shift of focus on corporate sectors as cases of insider threats are at an all-time high. The overall features have also improved notably to prevent data loss faced by organizations. The company also carried out comprehensive research before proceeding to assist companies monitor and mitigating their risk of insider threats.

While providing the solution, EmpMonitors walked through several challenges such as determining routine task deadlines, surveillance of multiple projects within the organizations, and accurate engagement measurement.

The most dominant services of EmpMonitor include:

Active website monitoring and relevant apps used within the organization. Identifying potential menaces and cybersecurity-related threats. Recording and saving high-quality screenshots of company-owned devices for getting accurate data in case a data breach takes place. Surveillance of the company’s sensitive data alongside limiting the restrictions to the same. Recognizing suspicious activities among associates such as frequent data sharing, overtime hours tracking, and spotting unusual logins to authorized sites. Submitting detailed reports about employees’ activities, in addition to marking the mistrustful ones. Real-time keystroke management to figure out threat-provoking actions of workers.

The insider threat prevention ability remains beneficial for all sized businesses, including small businesses to big companies. As a consequence, the platform expects a fabulous customer response in the coming time.

About Empmonitor:

EmpMonitor now proficiently delivers efficient threat detection and data breach suspecting facilities to stop such activities in corporate industries. The company acted upon the freshly submitted statistics that reveal the rising wave of data breach issues amid the pandemic. To know more visit:

To know more, do visit: https://empmonitor.com/