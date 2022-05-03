MB2 Entertainment grand opening event May 7 and 8

SANTA CLARITA, CA, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — It’s what you do!! MB2 Entertainment is bringing endless fun to Santa Clarita, starting with its grand opening event May 7th and 8th.

The team that brought the well-known MB2 Raceway experience to north LA county has taken Santa Clarita Valley’s entertainment fun place to the next level. Locally-owned by Chris and Martine Brooks and Will and Stefanee Miller in the location that used to be Mountasia, the fully-renovated and expanded MB2 Entertainment stretches across seven acres of indoor and outdoor entertaining space with activities, attractions, delicious food and drink options for guests of all ages.

“We can’t wait to open our doors and bring a huge variety of new experiences and attractions to our community,” said owner Chris Brooks. “From endless entertainment options to delicious food and drinks, MB2 Entertainment is your one-stop entertainment shop for an amazing, memorable time.”

During the grand opening weekend, not only will guests be able to enjoy the fully renovated venue, high-tech attractions and experiences, but also participate in contests and win prizes. Each grand opening day, the first 25 guests will receive a free $20 Play Card.

MB2 Entertainment offers over 65 interactive and prize games, as well as a wide range of activities and attractions including:

Axe throwing

Mini golf

Laser tag

Duckpin bowling

Golf simulator

Bumper boats

Kart racing

Drift racing

Along with the fun games and attractions, MB2 Entertainment offers a variety of dining options to choose from. The full menu features classic American cuisine including appetizers, hand-tossed pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. Guests can order off the full menu, including beer & wine, at the center’s indoor 65-seat restaurant, bowling alley and outdoor beer garden. Grab & go food and drinks are also available at The Counter.

Designed with an open concept and lots of land, the entertainment center doesn’t lack space! With an indoor area for over 1,000 guests and four private party rooms, the facility is the perfect place to host everything from corporate meetings to birthday parties – and that’s just the inside. In addition to the attractions outdoors, MB2 Entertainment features an elevated beer garden. With communal tables, live music and lawn games such as beer pong, Jenga and corn hole, the beer garden was designed for tasty food, drinks and relaxation.

To kick off its opening, MB2 Entertainment will begin the first of many charity fundraisers to give back. On June 5 and 12, a portion of the days’ total play card sales will benefit Carousel Ranch and The Michael Hoefflin Foundation.

Guests who sign up for MB2 Entertainment’s eClub, a loyalty rewards program that gives members the latest news on upcoming events and special offers, will be entered to win a party for eight, which includes an hour of bowling, $10 play cards for each party guest, a pizza and sodas.

Trifecta Management Group, the management group for MB2 Entertainment, has worked in partnership with the center’s owners to bring this exciting concept to life. TMG is a locally-based company with nationally-acclaimed experience in entertainment, retail, restaurants and many other industries.

For more information on MB2 Entertainment visit, https://mb2entertainmentscv.com.

About MB2 Entertainment

Locally owned from the same families that brought you the popular MB2 Raceways, MB2 Entertainment is a 7-acre facility located in Santa Clarita, CA. The new state-of-the-art entertainment center boasts several attractions both indoor and outside. Inside the facility guests can enjoy duckpin bowling, laser tag, axe throwing and more. Step outside to take part in several adrenaline packed attractions, including drift racing, kart racing and Hologate Virtual Reality. With a full restaurant and multiple bars on site, including an outdoor beer garden, MB2 Entertainment is the ultimate location to play, dine, drink and more. For more information on MB2 Entertainment Center, visit www.mb2entertainmentscv.com.

About Trifecta Management Group

Trifecta Management Group provides comprehensive management, consulting, marketing and training services for entertainment centers, restaurants and retail locations around the world. Trifecta’s expertise in concept development, project management and culinary services has led to the development of numerous custom concepts. TMG, founded in 2005, has concepts ranging from 1,000 square foot restaurants to 100,000 square feet entertainment destinations. Trifecta has won numerous “best of” awards with recognition for custom concepts that include plank®, Uptown Alley®, The Corner Alley®, Ten Pin Fun Center, The BLVD and Coyote Entertainment Center. The company’s newest division, Trifecta Marketing Services, creates solutions for businesses of all industries and sizes. For more information on Trifecta Management Group, visit: https://www.trifecta-mg.com/.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Commnications.com

407-462-2718

will@wellonscommunications.com