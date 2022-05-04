Kasturi Ram International School is the Top Nursery School in Narela

Delhi, India, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — Since its establishment in 2006, Kasturi Ram International School (KRIS) is enjoying a formidable reputation in the education field. With the best faculty with exposure to the latest teaching and activity practices, this school provides quality, hassle-free and affordable Nursery to 12th education for boys and girls. KRIS was formed to make quality education so affordable that people from all walks of life could provide it to their children. So many parents looking for the best nursery school in Delhi prefer counting on Kasturi Ram International School.

In an interview, the spokesperson of Kasturi Ram International School stated, “There’s no dearth of good schools out there but the majority of them have an expensive fee structure. On the other hand, many schools don’t provide quality education. Knowing the same and having this urge to change this status quo, we formed Kasturi Ram International School. Ours is an English medium school providing quality education that isn’t pricey. We focus on providing goal-oriented education so that students could grow up to become successful individuals.”

Many factors altogether make Kasturi Ram International School one of the top schools that many parents contact for the nursery school admission in Delhi of their child. These factors include excellent academic results, numerous ongoing activities and personal achievements. Also, parents simply love the hassle-free admission process that KRIS has in place. They simply have to visit the school by fixing a prior appointment with the Head of Admission and Communication through mail at admission@krschool.org or over the telephone at +918470084900.

The spokesperson added, “We always say that parents should be cautious regarding the selection of a nursery school for their child. A kid undergoes rapid cognitive, social and motor development in the first five years, so parents must admit their kids to the best Nursery school that offers the right learning experience and knowledge in a friendly and playful way. We take pride in being one of such very few schools out there. We are now done with nursery admission for the 2022-23 academic year and are all set to provide our dear students with a wonderful educational session and fun experience.”

Teachers at KRIS offer 1:1 personalised attention to address students’ specific concerns in a friendly manner. There are advanced labs, an ideal classroom environment, arrangements for indoor and outdoor activities, a well-monitored transport facility, robust security and hygiene standards and there is a focus on a students’ overall development.

About Kasturi Ram International School:

Kasturi Ram International School is a reputed school in Narela, Delhi. For admission or any other query regarding nursery admission in Narela, parents can contact the school administration.

Contact Information:

Kasturi Ram International School

Pocket 7 Sector, A-10,

Subcity Narela Delhi-40 (INDIA)

Phone: 9311095020, 8470084900

Email: info@krschool.org

Web: https://www.krschool.org/