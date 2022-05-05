Consumer Data Storage Devices Market is projected to reach US$ 18,796.5 Mn by 2027 end

New York, United States, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Consumer Data Storage Devices Market 2022

A complete evaluation of Consumer Data Storage Devices Market is published on PMR. Major forces impacting Consumer Data Storage Devices Market and their impact on Consumer Data Storage Devices Market rise are presented in detail in the report. A complete analysis of COVID 19 impact on Consumer Data Storage Devices Market is offered along with the report. In addition, the influence of natural disaster and political tension on Consumer Data Storage Devices Market are also presented in the report. Real time and short-term impact, along with major long-term consequences of these forces on Consumer Data Storage Devices Market is also detailed in the report. The report comprises of segment and regional analysis section. A complete another section is dedicated to the dynamics of key players operating in Consumer Data Storage Devices Market.

According to a recent market report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Consumer Data Storage Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2027),” the Consumer Data Storage Devices market was valued at US$ 14,250.6 Mn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 18,796.5 Mn by 2027 end, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2017 to 2027.

Rising adoption of smartphones is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth of Consumer Data Storage Devices during the forecast period. The use of external storage devices is on the rise among consumers, as the number of connected devices per user increases. The adoption of smartphones is fueling the growth for memory cards. Although the consumer data storage devices market is combatting competition with cloud storage, external storage devices are generally preferred for the storage of large files and documents of high value.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Seagate Technology LLC, Western Digital Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung, Sony Corporation, Transcend Information, Inc., Verbatim (Mitsubishi Chemical), PNY Technologies Inc., Kingston Technology Company, Inc., Corsair and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Consumer Data Storage Devices.

Segmental Analysis & Forecast

The Consumer Data Storage Devices market is categorized on the basis of type & capacity. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as Hard Disk Drive, Solid State Drive, Memory Card, USB Flash Drive and Optical Disk. Of these segments, the SSD segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The Capacity Segment is divided into Hard Disk Drive with sub segments <= 2TB, 2.1-6TB & 8TB and Solid State Drive with segments <= 1TB and 1.1-2TB. Solid State drives with capacity of <= 1TB and 1.1-2TB are expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8%. This is primarily because SSDs are a new introduction in the market and have a low adoption currently. SSDs will witness a growth in sales once the prices are reduced and customers find it affordable to purchase the product.

This report also covers drivers, restraints and trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the growth potential of the Consumer Data Storage Devices market in regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2016 owing to the huge installed base of smartphones and laptops in the region. The Latin America regional market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The demand for Consumer Data Storage Devices is expected to increase in the markets in North America & Europe in the coming years.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

