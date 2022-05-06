“Zod Security” Plays a Leading Role in Women Empowerment

BEIRUT, Lebanon, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — “Zod Security” has pledged its support to the UN’s Women’s Empowerment Principles. They are pleased to announce signing the CEO Statement for the WEP. Thus, making it the 26th company in Lebanon to sign this pledge, in so doing, we hope that the rest of the Lebanese establishments will follow in their path.

The Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) are a set of Principles offering guidance to businesses on how to promote gender equality and empower women in the workplace, marketplace, and community. Jointly established by UN Women and UN Global Compact, the WEPs are informed by international labor and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and responsibility for, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The WEPs serve as the umbrella framework for multi-stakeholder networks to work together to foster implementation and awareness of the internationally agreed standards for business practices that empower women and advance gender equality. The Principles are also the primary vehicle for corporate delivery on gender equality and women’s empowerment dimensions of the 2030 agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Zod Security”, a leading company in security, has expressed support for advancing women’s empowerment, considering women’s role to be indispensable in the workplace, as women bring the widest range of talents and skills in business and further progress a company’s competitiveness. At “Zod Security”, women play a major role in the success of the company, where women represent 80% of the administrators, 75% of the owners, and 50% of the board. “We strongly believe in the role women play in the progress and advancement of our country: economically, socially, and in every other way that matters.” States Capt. Sami Zod, the Managing director of Zod.

“Zod Security” believes that gender equality is crucial for a balanced and healthy society as well as for a prosperous work environment. They are dedicated to establishing economic and social conditions that would allow both women and men fair opportunities in the workplace.

Zod Security has more than 40 years of experience in the field of security and safety equipment, with partnerships with more than 30 international brands. They supply, Install and Maintain Security Equipment. Zod offers a full security solution, including: Intruder Protection (CCTV and Burglar Alarm), Counter-Terrorism Protection (X-ray, Weapon Detection, Explosive Detection, etc.), Fire Protection (Fire Fighting Alarm, Systems, and Products), Gates and Barriers, Access Control, Safes and Vaults, Public and Road Safety, Lightning and Surge Protection, & Security Locks and Doors, and Solar Systems.

