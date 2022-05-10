Mobile App Launch for HDTV Supply’s Full Catalog of Products

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply Inc, the leading supplier of WolfPack HDMI Matrix Switchers and other products in Los Angeles, CA., recently launched an app on the Google Play Store to allows its buyers to access the complete product catalog. HDTV Supply’s Android Catalog app will help WolfPack product buyers to search the particular product faster through more than 11,000 products over their mobile phone.

The company spokesperson stated that HDTV Supply Inc is supplying WolfPack matrices, cables, switchers, splitters, as well as the latest 8K and AV Over IP products for over 22 years through the world. He further states that the top explored product categories using the Google verified HDTV Supply Catalog app have been – HDMI Matrix Systems with Video Walls, Sports Bar Network TV Systems, HDMI Modular Matrix Switchers, 4K Sports Bar HDMI Matrix Systems, AV Splitters, AV To CAT5 Extenders, AV Switchers, etc.

HDTV Supply’s Catalog app is designed with pictures, videos, features, specs, and links to the HDTV Supply’s website so the interested buyers could get professional guidance and the best discount deal. Independent reviewers like the 5,600+ Shopper Approved reviews, and the 5,300+ eBay Reviews, certify the credibility of HDTV Supply Inc and its mobile app.

At present, the HDTV Supply Catalog mobile app is on the Google Play Store and is available only for Android mobile phones and devices. It will be available for iOS devices soon. The spokesperson of HDTV Supply adds, “HDTV Supply’s Catalog Android App will be updated regularly because we want to keep our existing customers and potential buyers updated about the latest arrivals of new technically advanced products to improve the existing installations.”

HDTV Supply Catalog mobile app will be a great help for the users of the WolfPack products as it facilitates them to find an installer or technician nearest to them. The repair technicians and installers are available in all the major cities.

The buyers will now get the quotes faster with the help of online HDTV Supply Inc professionals. One of the top online suppliers of WolfPack products in the world, HDTV Supply Inc offers 24/7/365 lifetime telephone, TEXT, and email support.

Download Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hdtvsupply.catalog

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 11,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of creating products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and custom integrators.