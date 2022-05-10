Lucintel Forecasts Indian Aerospace and Defense Composite Market to Reach $71.2 Million by 2027

According to the recent study the Indian aerospace and defense composite market is projected to reach an estimated $71.2 million by 2027 from $31.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in military and defense expenditure, increasing use of lightweight and high performance material and availability of low-cost skilled manpower.

Browse 66 figures / charts and 60 tables in this 162 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Indian aerospace and defense composite market by application (civil aviation, military aviation and spacecraft), process (RTM/VARTM, filament winding, prepreg lay-up, hand lay-up, injection molding, compression molding and others).

“Hand lay-up market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on process, the Indian aerospace and defense composite market is segmented into RTM/VARTM, filament winding, prepreg lay-up, hand lay-up, injection molding, compression molding and others. Lucintel forecasts that the hand lay-up is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period, and filament winding is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

“Within the Indian aerospace and defense composite market, the military aviation segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the military aviation segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to increase in demand for new and ongoing programs by Indian government such as ‘Make in India’ and Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020’ under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ scheme and military aviation is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Major players of Indian aerospace and defense composite market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. TATA Group, Hindustan Aeronautics, Kineco Kaman Composites, Taneja Aerospace and Aviation, and Adani Defence & Aerospace are among the major Indian aerospace and defense composite providers.

