A Baignoire de Cartier ladies’ Watch and A Pair of Chinese terracotta foo dogs Lead The Way at Neue Auctions, April 30th

Beachwood, OH, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — A dazzling Baignoire de Cartier 18kt yellow gold and diamond ladies’ watch, made around 2010, slipped onto a new wrist for $9,225, and a beautiful pair of Chinese turquoise glaze terracotta foo dogs on stands brought $5,842 in an online-only Fine Interiors, Art & Antiques auction held April 30th by Neue Auctions, based in Beachwood.

The auction featured a wild and wonderful collection of objects assembled from estates and collections across Ohio, Naples, Florida and other locations – 381 lots in all. Up for bid was beautiful, high-quality furniture, as well as lighting, glass, estate carpets and more. Already Neue Auctions is gearing up for its next big event: a May Modern auction slated for Saturday, May 28.

With a pre-sale estimate of $6,000-$8,000, the Baignoire de Cartier ladies’ watch was the sale’s expected top lot, and it did not disappoint. The watch, having a gold link bracelet with a double clasp closure, featured a diamond pave bezel surrounding an ellipse shaped dial with a silver matte finish and gold Roman numerals, a diamond winder and quartz movement.

The Chinese foo dogs on stands, depicting a female with a cub and a male with a ball, each one seated, wearing a teeth-bearing expression, 42 inches tall, were the auction’s runner-up lot. Also in the Asian category, an ink and color on paper Korean Chaekgeori six-panel screen, Modern, each panel 70 inches tall by 17 inches wide, rose to $3,998.

Following are additional highlights from the auction. All prices quoted include a 23 percent buyer’s premium. Online bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids were also taken. Previews were held the week prior to sale in the Neue Auctions gallery located at 23533 Mercantile Road, Suite 100, in Beachwood, near Cleveland.

While the Baignoire de Cartier was the star of the watches and jewelry category, other lots also did well. A ladies’ 18kt yellow gold Patek Philippe watch, bracelet form, with a blue dial and a Patek Philippe stamp to the clasp and an adjustable bracelet, went for $3,198; and a Konstantino 18kt yellow gold and diamond Roman coin necklace, circa 2010-2018, the faux Roman coin surrounded with pave accent diamonds, found a new owner for $4,612.

Tole painting is the folk art of decorative painting on tin and wooden utensils, objects and furniture. A 19th century French tole painted daybed in the campaign style, the tole frame in yellow with black transfer decoration depicting various Napoleonic scenes, gaveled for $4,612; while a rustic antique tole painted grape harvesting basket decorated with an armorial and reading ‘Chateau de la Bernarde’, with rust and dents that only added to its appeal, hit $1,476.

Chairs did well in pairs! A pair of circa 1980s Art Deco style lacquered wood and upholstered club chairs having backs upholstered in salmon textured mohair, with emerald green lacquered swan arms, rang up $3,567; while a pair of Georgian style upholstered wing back chairs, contemporary, upholstered in printed fabric, very good and clean, hit $1,722.

The English silver category was led by an English sterling silver serving tray (London, 1783), rococo handled form with foliate scroll border, a maker’s mark (“WC”) and weighing a total of 167.7 oz. troy ($4,612); and an English George III sterling silver tea and coffee pot (London, 1817 and 1827), with maker’s marks for William Eley, each decorated with animals and birds, weighing a combined total of 49.03 oz. troy ($1,353).

Sterling flatware sets were also a big hit. A Gorham sterling flatware service in the Old Sovereign pattern, weighing 161.85 oz. troy, sold for $3,321; a Wallace sterling flatware partial service for ten, weighing 87.5 troy oz. troy, made $1,968; and a Lunt sterling flatware service in the Madrigal pattern weighing 81.34 oz. troy, left the room for $1,968.

Decorative accessories featured a large Lalique Luxembourg high-sided center bowl on clear frosted glass, molded with dancing cherubs joined by leaf swags, with an incised signature “Lalique France” ($1,968); and a Lalique Champs-Elysees crystal center bowl, molded and frosted in a leaf pattern, with an incised signature “Lalique France” ($1,353).

Fine Persian rugs are a staple at most Neue Auctions events. This one was no exception. An antique Heriz wool carpet in soft hues of camel brown, salmon, blue, pink and yellows, 16 feet 9 inches by 12 feet, fetched $3,444; a large Sarouk carpet in reds, thick wool on cotton weft, 20 feet by 11 feet 9 inches, achieved $3,198; and an antique wool Kashan carpet, with floral and foliate scrolls and phoenix birds and flowers, hit $2,214.

As mentioned, Neue Auctions is following this sale with a May Modern Sale on Saturday, May 28th; then an auction featuring the superb Asian & Antiques Collection of Dr. Marvin Drucker on Saturday, June 25th. Both sales will be online-only and will start promptly at 10 am Eastern time.

To learn more about Neue Auctions, please visit www.neueauctions.com.

