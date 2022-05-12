Jason Benson of Skyren Concrete, Dallas, Georgia Details Ongoing Work For Cherokee County Public Works

Paulding County Concrete Construction Company Announces Another Current Project for Cherokee County, Georgia

Dallas, Georgia, USA, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction announced their participation in the ongoing project to relocated the Cherokee County Public Works department to the building currently occupied by Georgia Power Company.

“We are honored to be the designated concrete construction company for this architectural and engineering services contract to renovate a former Georgia Power Building into a new Public Works Complex,” said Benson. “Working with Cherokee County is always a pleasure and we’re eager to see how well the project turns out.”

The Cherokee Public Works department is in the process of relocating to the building currently occupied by Georgia Power Company located at 1037 Marietta Hwy in Canton. The County issued RFP 2021-011 soliciting proposals for renovations to the building to update the building’s interior, HVAC system, roof, design of a parking lot and other improvements to make the best fit for their Public Works department.

Supplying a component of the construction project requiring precision at every step, Skyren Concrete will be completing all of the footings for the entire renovation along with a concrete slab pour.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with Cherokee County, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com.

About Skyren Concrete Construction: Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.