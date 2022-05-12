Digitized Shelf-Life to Drive the Vaccine Administration Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Vaccine Administration Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.

Growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases around the globe increases the demand for new vaccine development. Vaccine administration is the process of immunization by placing the vaccine in the route of entry to contact with the body. There are various routes preferred for vaccine administration in the body such as intramuscular, subcutaneous, intravenous and oral administration.

The intramuscular route is the most preferred route of vaccine administration due to the lower local adverse events. Currently, COVID-19 pandemic affects over 78.9 Mn people around the world. More than 1.7 Mn people have been died due to COVID-19 pandemic till date.

Manufacturers all over the world are now focusing on the development of vaccines to boost immunity in order to control the adverse impact and death rate due to coronavirus disease. The key market players are also actively focusing on the regulatory approval to sale and distribute their COVID-19 vaccine. For instance, in December 2020, U.S. FDA has issued the emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. Vaccine administration is very important to boost the immunity of the paediatric as well as the adult population.

Vaccine Administration prevents countless cases of disease and disability and saved millions of lives all over the world. The event of vaccine administration stimulates the body’s immune system by mimicking the infectious viruses and bacteria that cause disease. Both appropriate and safe vaccine administration practice is very important for vaccine effectiveness in the body.

The key manufacturers involved in the vaccine development are also focusing on to maintain the form of vaccines such as solid and liquid for appropriate vaccine administration and effect on the body. However, increasing prevalence of infectious life-threatening diseases and government support for vaccine development is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for vaccine administration market.

Increasing cases of viral and bacterial diseases and the rising mortality rate are the major factors expected to drive the vaccine administration market growth. Growing vaccine development activities around the globe are also anticipated to boost the vaccine administration market growth over forecast periods.

Increasing preference for intramuscular vaccine administration also anticipated propelling the growth of the vaccine administration market. However, the stringent regulatory scenario and side effects on the route of vaccine administration also expected to restrain the vaccine administration market growth to some extent.

Vaccine Administration Market: Segmentation

Based on the route of administration, vaccine administration market can be segmented as:

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral administration

Others

Based on disease indication, vaccine administration market can be segmented as:

Viral Diseases

Bacterial Diseases

Based on the age group, vaccine administration market can be segmented as:

Paediatrics

Adults

The demand for the development of new vaccine is increasing in the last few years due to the rising coronavirus disease pandemic across the world. Preference for vaccine administration to manage the growing burden of COVID-19 is expected to boost the vaccine administration market growth over the years.

The key market players involved in vaccine development are also continuously focusing to develop the vaccines with lower side effects on the route of vaccine administration as well as in the body for better result of vaccination.

The governments of developing and emerging countries taking various initiatives to develop vaccines against infectious diseases is expected to propel the vaccine administration market growth during forecast periods. However, the long clinical trial periods and stringent regulation for vaccine approval anticipated hindering the vaccine administration market growth.

Geographically, U.S. is anticipated to contribute the highest market share in vaccine administration market owing to its rising healthcare expenditure and increasing funding for vaccine research and development followed by Europe. The vaccine administration market is expected to grow fastest in the Asia Pacific may because of the increasing prevalence of viral and bacterial diseases and the growing economy.

However, in the South Asian countries like India and China, the opportunities to the market players to develop and sale vaccine is expected to be higher due to large population and increasing initiatives by the government to develop vaccines during forecasting periods.

Vaccine Administration Market: Key Market Participants

Pfizer

AstraZeneca plc. Sanofi Aventis

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

CSL Limited

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Bharat Biotech

VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Others

