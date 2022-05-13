COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market Size, Estimates, And Forecast To 2027

Felton, California , USA, May 13 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Industry Overview

The global COVID-19 sample collection kits market size is estimated to be valued at USD 12.8 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027.

SARS-CoV-2 sampling is the most critical step in the effective diagnosis of active infection. False and imprecise specimen collection may lead to wrong or misleading test results. As a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other healthcare organizations have introduced standard procedure and guidance for effective specimen collection and streamline the usage of COVID-19 sample collection solutions, thereby driving the growth. In the current scenario, with lockdown implemented across the globe, key players are working overtime to maintain the production and development scale of swabs and transport media.

The key stakeholders have collaborated with regional authorities and suppliers for preserving the manufacturing conditions and accelerating the company’s growth in swabs and the viral transport medium market. With the ongoing surge in demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak, companies are concentrating their efforts on strategic products to maximize product output and supply.

The availability of swabs in various configurations for advanced infection detection is one of the key market drivers. For instance, in November 2020, researchers at the University of South Florida (USF) Health have introduced a 3D printed nasal swab prototype for commercial usage. As of 25th November 2020, the organization has developed 100,000+ products, and hospitals across the globe have implemented their 3D files to develop tens of millions more swabs for use in a point-of-care setting.

Furthermore, the advent of antigen tests to fill the timeline and capacity gaps in the testing landscape is anticipated to spur the usage of Nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs across the globe. The U.S. government signed a USD 760 million deal with Abbott over its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card in August 2020. With this, the government aimed at tripling the national testing capacity. Such collaborations between the diagnostic players and government bodies are anticipated to greatly benefit the swab suppliers in the country.

In August 2020, Puritan Medical Products received USD 51 million contract funding from the U.S. Department of Defense. With this funding, the company plans to expand its manufacturing capacity of flock tip testing swabs. Such supportive government funding programs are expected to significantly bolster the developments in this market.

COVID-19 Antigen Test Market – The global COVID-19 antigen test market size was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The COVID-19 antigen tests are gaining traction in the current scenario, as it is easy to use, patient-friendly, and has a shorter test-to result timeline.

The global COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market size was valued at USD 2955.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2023.

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global COVID-19 sample collection kits market based on product, application, site of collection, and region:

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

Swabs Nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs Oropharyngeal (OP) swabs Nasal Swabs

Viral Transport Media

Blood Collection Kits

Other Consumables

COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027) Diagnostics Research



COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Site of Collection Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027) Hospitals & Clinics Home Test



COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

November 2020 : The COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit test by Lucira was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for home use for suspected COVID-19 individuals of age 14 and older.

August 2020: Puritan Medical Products received USD 51 million contract funding from the U.S. Department of Defense. With this funding, the company plans to expand its manufacturing capacity of flock tip testing swabs.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global COVID-19 sample collection kits market include

Puritan Medical Products

COPAN Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd.

Hardy Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

Quidel Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Vitagene Inc.

Formlabs

HiMedia Laboratories

VIRCELL S.L.

