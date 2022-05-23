Worldwide Demand For Chlor-Alkali Is Likely To Register A Positive CAGR Of 5.4% In The Forecast Period 2022-2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The global chlor-alkali market is likely to be valued at US$ 88.5 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 84 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 5.3%. From 2022 to 2032, Chlor-Alkali sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach a value of US$ 150 Billion by the end of 2032.

Prominent Key players of the Chlor-Alkali market survey report:

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Solvay SA

AGC Inc.

Dow Inc.

Tronox Limited

Tata Chemicals Limited

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Axiall Chemicals

BorsodChem

Olin Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Hanwha Solutions Corporation

INOVYN

Nirma Limited

Ciner

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Key Segments Covered in the Chlor-Alkali Industry Survey

Chlor-Alkali by Product Chlorine-based Chlor-Alkali Caustic Soda-based Chlor Alkali Soda Ash-based Chlor-Alkali

Chlor-Alkali by Application Chlor-Alkali for Glass Manufacturing Chlor-Alkali for Vinyl Production Chlor-Alkali for Organic Chemical Production Chlor-Alkali for Inorganic Chemicals Production Chlor-Alkali for Pulp & Paper Production Chlor-Alkali for Chlorinated Intermediates Chlor-Alkali for Water Treatment Chlor-Alkali for Other Applications

Chlor-Alkali by Region North America Chlor-Alkali Market Latin America Chlor-Alkali Market Europe Chlor-Alkali Market Asia Pacific Chlor-Alkali Market Middle East & Africa Chlor-Alkali Market



Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

